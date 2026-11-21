Cal tries to find some solace in a disappointing season when it squares off with rival Stanford in the 129th Big Game at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m.

The Bears (3-7, 2-5 ACC) have lost their four most recent games and were shut out in the second half the past three. They're also eager to avenge last year's 31-10 loss at Stanford, which prompted the firing of coach Justin Wilcox the next day.

Senior defensive lineman Derek Wilkins talks in the video above about how the Bears have tried responding to this season and what a win in the Big Game could mean.

Stanford, by comparison, has been better than expected. The Cardinal (5-5, 3-4) was picked 17th and last place in the preseason media poll (5 spots lower than Cal), but has won three of its past four games and is attempting to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.

We'll update our thread throughout the evening, so check back often for updates.

In the meantime, we provide you with some reading material:

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

-- Our comprehensive Big Game preview

-- Five questions for a Stanford beat writer

-- At 89, Cal alum Carol Leslie hasn't missed a Big Game since 1946

-- Updated Saturday injury report with news on three Cal defensive backs

-- What a victory could mean for the perception of Cal's season

-- Three former Cal Big Game heroes reflect on their big moments

-- Can Tosh Lupoi overcome history of Cal coaches in Big Game debut?

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