Cal Transfer Rytis Petraitis Commits to New Mexico

Forward Rytis Petraitis, who was a starter for Cal in 2024-25 but missed much of this past season with an injury, announced on social media this week that he is transferring to New Mexico for his final season of college eligibility.

It was announced on April 9 that Petraitis would enter the transfer portal, but after not committing to a new school since then, there was speculation that he might withdraw from the portal and return to Cal. That is not the case, however, as Petraitis will join New Mexico in the restructured Mountain West Conference.

The 6-foot-7 Petraitis was known for his defense, physical play and hustle, bringing a burst of energy whenever he entered the game.

He started 29 games for the Golden Bears in 2024-25, when he averaged 27.9 minutes, 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for a Cal team that finished with a 14-19 record. His best game that season came against SMU, when he had 18 points and 10 rebounds and was 2-for-3 on three-pointers.

Petraitis played in just seven games this past season, all off the bench, before missing the rest of the season with an injury, which allowed him to get a medical redshirt waiver to play another season in college.

He averaged 16.9 minutes, 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds this season, but was a vital sixth man. His best game came in the Bears' 80-72 victory over then-No. 18 UCLA in San Francisco on November 25. Petraitis had 12 points and seven rebounds in that game and was the driving force in Cal's upset vicory.

However, he suffered an injury in that game that ended his season before conference play began.

Before transferring to Cal, Petraitis had spent two seasons at Air Force. He averaged 10.4 points as a freshman for the Falcons, then led Air Force in scoring (16.7 points), rebounding (6.3 boards) and assists (3.7) as a sophomore.

Petraitis is one of four Cal players from this past year's squad who entered the transfer portal. Justin Pippen is transferring to Ohio State and Dai Dai Ames is headed for Tennessee. Freshman TT Carr entered the transfer portal recently and has not yet committed to a new school.

Cal has added five transfers -- Amier Ali (from Mississippi State), Jordan Ross (Georgia), Jake Wilkins (Georgia), Nojus Indrusaitis (Pitt) and Michael Cooper (Wright State).