Cal Whips Mercyhurst, Enjoys Best Start Since 2016-17
Sparked once more by freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson, Cal raced to an expected 81-55 win over first-year Division I opponent Mercyhurst on Thanksgiving Eve for its best start to a season since 2016-17.
The Bears improved to 6-1 and stayed unbeaten in five home games. Cal didn't reach six victories last season until Jan. 10.
Wilkinson scored 12 points in the first half, when Cal overcame an early 6-2 deficit and forged a 41-23 halftime lead.
A 6-foot-1 left-hander from Powder Springs, GA, he had his third consecutive big scoring game, following 23 points against Air Force and 16 vs. Sacramento State. Wilkinson is averaging 21.3 points over the three-game span, hiking his season mark to 10.7 points.
His 64 points are the most in a three-game stretch by a Cal freshman since Charlie Moore scored 73 against UC Irvine (38 points), San Diego State (17 points) and Wyoming (18 points).
Wilkinson entered the game having made just 4 of 13 from the 3-point arc, but he buried five of his first attempts from deep. He finished 6 for 8 from 3-point range, 9 for 12 overall. He also dished a season-best four assists and had two steals in 30 minutes on the floor.
Andrej Stojakovic contributed 15 points and Joshua Ola-Joseph had 13 points and six rebounds. Cal’s tag-team post duo of Lee Dort (6 points, 8 rebounds) and Mady Sissoko (4 points, 9 rebounds) combined for 10 points and 17 rebounds.
Cal played its third consecutive game without starters Jovan Blacksher Jr., DJ Campbell and BJ Omot. None of them are believed to have serious injuries.
Cal shot 10 for 19 from the 3-point line and Mercyhurst (4-4), which is located in Erie, PA, and will play in the Northeast Conference, 2 for 11 from deep.
The Bears play next Tuesday at Missouri before opening Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday, Dec. 7 at home vs. Stanford.