Another Day, Another All-America Honor for Cal's Hezekiah Masses

Cal cornerback Hezekiah Masses is 60 percent on his way to landing a place on all five major All-America football teams.

Masses earned a spot on his third different All-America squad on Tuesday when the American Football Coaches Association announced him as a second-team selection to their team.

Previously, Masses earned second-team honors on the Walter Camp and Associated Press All-America teams. The Sporting News and Football Writers Association will release their honorary teams later this week.

A senior transfer from Florida International, the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder led all of FBS with 18 passes defended (interceptions plus pass breakups).

Masses was tied for second in the ACC and fourth nationally with five interceptions. His 13 pass breakups were tied for second nationally. He also had 43 tackles.

The four defensive backs chosen to the AFCA’s first team defense: Caleb Downs, Ohio State; Leonard Moore, Notre Dame; Mansoor Delane, LSU; Michael Taaffe, Texas.

The team is headed by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza of Indiana, the former Cal star.

Masses gives the Bears a defensive back representative two years in a row after Nohl Williams was honored in 2024. Williams was a third-round pick in the NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and has 32 tackles and five pass breakups in 14 games, two as a starter.

Masses accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, which is scheduled to be played January 31 in Mobile, Alabama. His performance in that game as well as his showing for scouts will help determine his status for the 2026 NFL draft.

Cal (7-5) closes its season on Dec. 24 with a matchup vs. Hawaii (8-4) in the Hawaii Bowl. It’s the Bears’ third straight appearance in the postseason.

