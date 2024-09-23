Cal Will Face Stanford in Its First ACC Basketball Game
Cal will play its first Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball game against archrival Stanford on Saturday, December 7, at Cal’s Haas Pavilion, the ACC PM show announced Monday.
The contest will tip off at 1 p.m. Pacific time and will be televised on the ACC Network.
Cal is coming off a season in which it finished with an 11-19 overall record and a 9-11 mark in the Pac-12 in Mark Madsen’s first year as the Golden Bears’ head coach. Cal lost every starter from that squad and is replacing most them with transfers.
One of those Cal transfers is Andrej Stojakovic, who played at Stanford last season. So Stojakovic will get to play against his former school in his first ACC game.
Stanford’s head coach this season is Kyle Smith, who was Washington State’s head coach last season.
Also, ESPN announced Monday that Cal’s SEC/ACC Challenge matchup at Missouri on December 3 will start at 4 p.m. Pacific time in Columbia, Missouri. That game will be televised on SEC Network.
The entire 2024-24 ACC basketball schedule will be announced Tuesday night on the ACC Network. The announcement of the women’s ACC basketball schedule will begin at 4 p.m. Pacific time and the ACC men’s basketball schedule will be announced at 5 p.m. Pacific time.
The Golden Bears own a 154-131 all-time advantage against Stanford in a rivalry series that dates back more than 100 years to the 1913-14 season.
Season tickets, nonconference single-game tickets and group tickets for the 2024-25 campaign can be purchased by visiting CalBears.com/Tickets or calling 800-GO-BEARS (462-3277).
