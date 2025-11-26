Cal Pulls Off an Upset of No. 18 UCLA at Chase Center
Cal pulled off an 80-72 upset of 18th-ranked UCLA in a nonconference game played Tuesday night at Chase Center in San Francisco.
The victory ended a streak of 17 consecutive Call losses to ranked teams. The last time the Bears defeated a team ranked in the top-25 of the AP poll was February 27, 2020, when the Bears defeated No. 21 Colorado 76-62 in Berkeley.
Chris Bell scored 22 points for Cal while hitting 5-of-7 three-pointers, and several of his three-pointers were pivotal. The Bears (6-1) were 11-for-22 as a team from long range against a UCLA team that prides itself on its defense. UCLA slipped to 5-2.
Dai Dai Ames added 14 points for Cal, and all 14 came in the second half. He hit two buckets in the closing minutes to assure the victory, which may have been the best win in the Mark Madsen era.
Bell gave Cal its first lead of the second half when he nailed a three-pointer with 14:42 left in the second half to put the Bears ahead 49-46. He also scored the final five points in a later Cal surge that pushed the Bears' lead to 12 points with 9:31 remaining. He was 5-for-5 on three-point attempts at that point.
Cal increased its lead to 13 points at 69-56 with 7:06 remaining in the second half and still led by 10 points with 4:45 to go.
But UCLA rallied to within three points 71-67 with 4:12 left thanks to a three-point play by Jamar Brown followed by a three-point shot by Brown.
But two big buckets by Dai Dai Ames sealed the win. He hit a three-pointer with 1:22 left to increase the Cal lead from five points to eight points. He then scored an 10-footer on a 10-footer in the lane to put Cal ahead 80-70 with 36 seconds to go.
UCLA played the game without its leading scorer, Tyler Bilodeau, who is averaging 14.8 points but is out with an injury sustained in practice.
Rytis Petraitis came off the Cal bench to score 12 points and collect seven rebounds. Justin Pippen had 13 points while going 3-for-6 from long range. Trent Perry led UCLA with 19 points.
The first half was a series of runs and ended with UCLA holding a 41-35 lead.
Cal missed its first five shots to help the Bruins jump out to an 8-0 lead, but the shooting of Chris Bell got Cal back in the game.
The Bears outscored UCLA 20-4 over the next few minutes, including a 2½-minute, 12-0 run to end that spurt, putting the Bears ahead 20-12 with 12:21 remaining in the half.
Bell hit three three-pointers in that Cal run, and he had 12 points less than eight minutes into the game. However, he did not score again in the first half as the Bruins regained control.
UCLA sophomore Trent Perry scored 12 first-half points, and he scored UCLA’s final six points of the half.
UCLA grabbed eight offensive rebounds in the first half, and that helped the Bruins outscore Cal 9-0 on second-chance points.
NOTES
Cal guard Dejuan Campbell was available for the first time this season on Tuesday. He sat out the first six games with a groin injury. He made his first appearance in a game early in the first half against UCLA.
Tuesday’s game was the 253nd time UCLA and Cal played each other in basketball.
UCLA's only loss this season was a four-point defeat against Arizona, which is ranked No. 2 this week.
Cal and UCLA did not play each other last season, and the Bears split their two games against the Bruins in 2023-24. However, UCLA had won 12 of its last 13 meetings against the Golden Bears before Tuesday's game.
UCLA came into Tuesday’s game as a 7.5-point favorite over Cal.
