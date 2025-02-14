Cal Women Beat Boston College for Their 20th Win
Cal suffered through severe ball-handling problems, had a poor night from the three-point line and had trouble putting away an underdog opponent, but the Bears managed to record their 20th win with a 72-63 victory over Boston College on Thursday night at Haas Pavilion.
This was not a clean game for the Bears, who committed 26 turnovers and shot just 5-for-24 from beyond the three-point line. However, they did improve their record to 20-6 for their first 20-win season under Charmin Smth and their first since 2018-19, when Cal finished with a 20-13 record. Cal also improved to 8-5 in the ACC and ended a two-game losing streak despite struggling at home against a team Cal was expected to beat comfortably.
Cal seemed to be in complete control when it took a 17-point lead against Boston College (13-14, 4-10 ACC) four minutes into the third quarter. But Cal found itself leading by just five points with 2:04 remaining in the fourth quarter before the Bears scored four straight points to end Boston College's upset hopes.
Although Cal struggled from long range, the Bears outscored Boston College 38-18 in the paint, led by Michelle Onyiah, who tallied 21 points, including the 1,000th point of her Cal career, and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 2:27 remaining in the contest.
Marta Suarez added 18 points for Cal, which, despite its three-point problems, shot 50 percent from the field, thanks to 21-for-28 shooting on two-point attempts.
The other postive stats for Cal were its 17 assists on its 26 made baskets and its 15-for-18 shooting from the foul line.
Ioanna Krimili made three three-point shots, giving her 75 for the season as she increases her Cal single-season record for made three-poiners in a season. She is now three three-pointers ahead of teammate Lulu Twidale, who was just 1-for-9 from long range on Thursday but would hold the school single-season record for threes were it not for Krimili.
Boston College's ball-handling was not perfect either. The Eagles committed 19 turnovers and shot just 32.2% from the field while losing for the sixth time in their past seven games.
Cal used a spurt late in the first half to take a 36-25 lead at halftime.
Five minutes into the second quarter, Cal had nine turnovers and was 1-for-8 on three-pointers, helping Boston College to take a 23-22 lead with 5:25 left in the half. But Cal outscored the Eagles 14-2 over the remainder of the quarter to going into the break with an 11-point advantage.
Onyiah had 10 first-half points for Cal, which shot 53.6% percent from the field over the first 20 minutes despite making just 3-of-13 shots from long range. Cal was 12-for-15 on two-point attempts.
Boston College was 5-for-10 from distance in the first half but was just 4-for-15 on two-point shots.
