Cal improved to 9-0 by beating East Carolina 79-49 on Saturday afternoon at Haas Pavilion in the championship game of the Raising the B.A.R Invitational.

Cal’s 9-0 start matches the Bears’ 2018-19 season for the Bears’ best start to a season since they began the 2016-17 season by winning their first 13 games, which is the best unbeaten start in Cal history.

Winning a 10th straight game this season will be a challenge because the Bears’ next game is against unbeaten Texas A&M on Thursday at Haas Pavilion. The Aggies were 7-0 heading into Saturday’s game against Charlotte (2-4).

East Carolina (3-4) shot 27.3 percent from the floor and went 2-for-13 on three-point shots. The Pirates were never in the game after the first quarter.

Cal freshman Ruby Perkins hit four three-point shots (on five attempts) while matching a season high with 14 points. Lulu Twidale led the Bears in scoring with 17 points, and Shannon Dowell scored 12 points off the bench.

Cal guard Mjracle Sheppard, playing her second game of the season after missing the first seven games with a foot injury, played 15 minutes and scored eight points.

Cal used two scoring spurts to take a 42-25 lead at halftime.

Cal got off to a slow start as East Carolina jumped out to a 13-9 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter.

However, the Bears scored the final 13 points of the opening quarter to take a 22-13 lead entering the second quarter. The Pirates went 0-for-8 from the field during that Cal surge.

Cal extended that to a 17-0 run early in the second quarter to increase the lead to 26-13.

The Bears used a 14-0 spurt midway through the second quarter to extend their lead to 21 points at 40-19.

Perkins made three three-pointers in the first half when she scored 11 points. Twidale also had 11 points at halftime.