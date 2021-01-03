Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Fall to No. 6 Arizona

Turnovers hurt Cal, which will seek its first win this week in Berkeley

From any perspective, Cal's 69-33 women's basketball loss to No. 6 Arizona on Sunday in Tucson was not pretty.

The Bears (0-9, 0-6 Pac-12) showed promise in the loss to Arizona State on Friday, but they could not keep up with a top-10 team that probably was still angry about losing to No. 1 Stanford by 27 points two days earlier.

Cal finished with 31 turnovers, and the Wildcats, who recorded 16 steals, scored 26 points off those turnovers. In the first half, the Bears had more than twice as many turnovers (21) as points (10). Arizona (8-1, 5-1) bolted out to a 30-4 lead in the second quarter and was ahead by 29 points, at 39-10, at halftime.

Besides its 21 first-half turnovers, the Bears shot 28.6 percent in the first half compared with Arizona's 61.5 percent.

These are the kind of games Cal is likely to have with its reliance on youth and the absence of two key backcourt players (Jazlen Green and Alma Elsnitz) who are out for the season with injuries.

Freshman Dalayah Daniels continues to be the most productive Cal player. After scoring 20 points in the 56-53 loss to Arizona State on Friday, she added a team-high 12 points, on 5-of-14 shooting, as well as seven rebounds against the Wildcats.

The Bears will continue their pursuit of their first win of the season back in Berkeley on Thursday against Oregon State, although there is some question whether that game will be played since the Beavers have had their last three games postponed because of COVID-related issues on the team.

.

Follow Jake Curtis of Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by searching: @si.calsportsreport