Cal Women Outlast Santa Clara, Advance in WBIT

Lulu Twidale scored 27 points, including four straight free throws in the final 13.5 seconds, and the Cal women won their 20th consecutive home game agains non-conference opponents with a 72-68 victory over Santa Clara in opening-round play of the WBIT on Thursday night at Haas Pavilion.

The Bears (20-14) will play Sunday at Kansas State (19-17), which defeated Georgia Tech 69-65. Tipoff is 4 p.m. PT.

Cal beat Santa Clara (24-10) for the sixth straight time and improved to 30-7 all-time vs. their Bay Area rival from the West Coast Conference. But this one, featuring 14 lead changes, wasn’t easy.

The Broncos led by 8 points early in the fourth quarter and were up 63-62 after 3-pointer by Ava Schmidt with 3:23 left.

But Cal, which also reached the second round of the WBIT two seasons ago, outscored the Broncos ??-? the rest of the way. A steal and layup by Mjracle Sheppard put Cal in front 64-63 with 2:31 and a layup and free throw off another Santa Clara turnover pushed the margin to 67-63 with 1:03 to play.

Twidale was 11 for 11 from the foul line and added 11 rebounds and four assists. Center Sakima Walker scored eight of her 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Ashley Hawkins scored 18 points to lead the Broncos.

Cal, which had averaged 10 made 3-pointers over the previous five games, made just 5 of 29 for 17.2 percent. Santa Clara was no better, hitting 4 of 21 for 19 percent.

Santa Clara outscored Cal 16-4 over the final 4:03 of the third quarter to lead 55-49 entering the final 10 minutes. The Broncos ended the third with a 7-0 run that included a nice hesitation drive and free throw by Hawkins with 8.7 seconds left in the period.

Hawkins and Ava Schmidt each scored nine points in the quarter for Santa Clara while Twidale had nine for the Bears.

The Bears continued to be enamored by the 3-point shot, but converted 4 of 26 from deep through the first three periods.

The Bears used a 16-5 run late in the second quarter open up a 10-point lead on the way to a 36-29 advantage at halftime.

Neither team shot well, with Cal converting 35 percent (14 for 40) in the half and the Broncos connecting on 35.3 percent (12 for 34). They combined to go 1 for 14 from the 3-point line in the first quarter and it got only marginally better in the second period, with the Bears finishing the half at 3 for 17, Santa Clara at 2 for 11.

Santa Clara led 19-18 when Cal used a burst to go in front. Lola Donez came off the bench to make the Bears’ first 3-pointer, giving Cal a 21-19 edge.

Two free throws by Twidale, one by Walker and a lay off a pass from Puff Morris pushed the lead to 26-19 with 5:22 to play in the half.

The Broncos answered with back-to-back baskets before Twidale and Morris nailed 3-pointers for a 34-24 lead with 2:58 left.

The Bears outrebounded the visitors 29-19 in the half and had 10 offensive rebounds, including four on one possession just a minute into the game. But they converted those second-chance opportunities for just four points.

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