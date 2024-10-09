Cal Women's Basketball Team Eager to Experience Life in the ACC
The Cal women’s basketball team took its first steps in the Atlantic Coast Conference on Thursday at media day in Charlotte, NC, and the Golden Bears are excited for the new challenge.
“We’re ready. We know it’s going to be a challenge. Who wouldn’t want this?” sixth-year coach Charmin Smith said during the ACC Network broadcast. “We’re so happy to be in the ACC and to be with these great teams, great guard play, great athleticism. We’re like, `Bring it!’ We’re ready for this.”
The Bears are coming off a 19-15 campaign — their best under Smith — and were 7-11 in their final season in the Pac-12.
They open their schedule with an Oct. 31 exhibition game at Haas Pavilion against Vanguard and their regular season on Nov. 4 at home vs. Saint Mary’s.
Senior forward Marta Suarez, who averaged 11.9 points in her first season with Cal after transferring from Tennessee, will have the chance to play in a third different conference — the SEC, Pac-12 and now the ACC.
“I felt like the SEC was a lot more physical. It was a lot of good athletes, very fast, very quick. Watch out if you get in the paint in the SEC,” said Suarez, a native of Spain. “In the Pac-12 we talk a little more about scouting, it’s more finesse. There’s a lot more Europeans in the Pac-12 than the SEC.
“Now going into the ACC, I’m excited to see what the difference is. I feel like it’s a combination of both, where you get those better athletes but there’s still finesse, more skill.”
Graduate guard Ioanna Krimili, who averaged 13.0 points in her debut year at Cal after three All-West Coast Conference seasons at San Francisco, is eager to measure herself in a league known for its guard play.
“You cannot take a break — it’s going to be night after night you have to be ready,” said Krimili, a native of Greece and deep-shooting threat who has made 337 career 3-point baskets. “Everybody’s really good defensively so taking care of the ball will be really important.”
During the ACC Network preview show, Suarez also showed off her personalized sneakers, designed by new teammate Jayda Noble, a graduate transfer from Washington and budding artist who has created designs for WNBA players.
While talking up the combination of academics, basketball and weather that playing at Cal provides, Suarez also beamed, “We got the cool shoes.”
ESPN's Way-Too-Early-Top-25, published late last month, had six ACC teams listed, topped by Notre Dame at No. 6. Smith said playing in a new conference offers a lot of challenges, including travel and scouting unfamiliar opponents.
“We’ll be ready to go,” she said.