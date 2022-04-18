Report: Cal Women's Basketball Player Fatou Samb Enters Transfer Portal

She played sparingly in the 2021-22 season as a sophomore

Cal center Fatou Samb has entered the transfer portal,according to wbbblog.com, which tracks women's basketball transfers.

Assuming the report is accurate, Samb becomes the third player from the Cal women's basketball program to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2021-22 season.

Cailyn Crocker and Dalayah Daniels also entered the transfer portal recently.

The 6-foot-4 Samb played in 21 games, including one start, this past season and averaged 1.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 8.9 minutes per game. She had a season-high 10 points in the Feb. 16 game against Cal State Los Angeles, but did not score in any of the Bears' six games after that.

As a freshman in 2020-21, she played in 17 games, including eight starts, and averaged 2.9 points and 2.6 rebounds

Samb was ranked as the nation's No. 53 recruit in the class of 2020, according to ESPN's HoopGurlz. However, she never settled in as a consistent contributor.

