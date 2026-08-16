Sky vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Aug. 16

Things are going from bad to worse for the Chicago Sky, who are 12-22 this season and have now lost their leading scorer, Sydney Taylor, to injury. She is added to an injury list that already includes the likes of Skylar Diggins and Rickea Jackson.

Despite that, the Sky are still set as betting favorites against the Seattle Storm, who are last place in the WNBA at 7-29.

Sky vs. Storm Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Sky -2.5 (-108)

Storm +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Sky -140

Storm +114

Total

177.5 (Over -104/Under -118)

Sky vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Sunday, August 16

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): CW26, KOMO-TV, Prime Video-Seattle, WNBA League Pass

Sparks record: 12-21

Mystics record: 19-14

Sky vs. Storm Injury Reports

Sky Injury Report

Sydney Taylor, G - Out

Skylar Diggins, G - Out

Rickea Jackson, F - Out For Season

Storm Injury Report

Taina Mair, G - Out

Natisha Hiedeman, Out

Sky vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dominique Malonga 10+ Rebounds (-120)

This is one of the few times that the Storm will face a team that's even worse at rebounding than they are. The Chicago Sky have grabbed just 47.5% of rebounds this season, which is the second-worst mark in the WNBA. That's going to set Dominique Malonga up to have a huge day on the glass. She recorded 10 rebounds against the Sky just last week, and if she does the same today, we'll cash our bet.

Sky vs. Storm Prediction and Best Bet

When these two teams faced each other last week, the Storm won a relatively high-scoring game by a score of 97-88. I think we're going to see a much lower-scoring game this time around.

Both teams in this game have been far better defensively than offensively this season. The Sky are 11th in offensive rating but ninth in defensive rating. The Storm are 13th in offensive rating but 11th in defensive rating. If those numbers hold up today, we could be in for a defensive battle.

That's why instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look at the total and bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 177.5 (-118) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!