Georgia Transfer Jake Wilkins, Son of Dominique Wilkins, Commits to Cal

Mark Madsen picked up his first transfer of the year when Georgia transfer Jake Wilkins, the son of former NBA star Dominique Wilkins, committed ,to Cal, according to multiple reports.

Wilkins' step-brother Isaiah Wilkins is an assistant coach for the Golden Bears.

The 6-foot-9 Wilkins has three years of college eligibility remaining after playing in 32 games this past season as a freshman, when he averaged 10.2 minutes, 4.9 points and 1.9 rebounds. He had a season-high 16 points against Maryland Eastern Shote.

Wilkins becomes the third transfer who is the son of a standout NBA player that Madsen has brought to Cal. He added Stanford transfer Andrej Stojakovic, son of Peja Stojakovic, two years ago, and added Justin Pippen, son of of Hall of Fame player Scottie Pippen last year. Both Stojakovic and Pippen transferred from Cal after one season, Stojakovic to Illinois and Pippen to Ohio State.

Jake Wilkins attended Grayson High School in Atlanta, Georgia, and was a four-star recruit. He was rated the nation's No. 35 prospect overall in the class of 2025 by Rivals. He was ranked 43rd in the country by On3 and No. 54 by ESPN.

He had offers from Indiana, Alabama, Cincinnati and Virginia as well as Georgia, which is his father's alma mater.

Jake Wilkins | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Adam Finkelstein, 247 Sports' direcotr of scouting, offered this analysis of Wilkins' game coming out of high school:

Wilkins is a budding big wing with extreme athleticism and a ton of long-term potential. He runs the floor with long, bouncy strides and plays above the rim like few others in the country. He's extremely quick off his feet, able to play up at the top of the box, and also contort his body in mid-air. He can be dynamic in transition and also make the type of highlight finishes that immediately change the momentum of a game. He's an active offensive rebounder and also has significant defensive potential as well, due to his court coverage and ability to fly around the floor.

Wilkins' most glaring limitation right now is a thin, and almost completely undeveloped, frame. He's lanky and narrow through his core, with a corresponding lack of length for his size (measured 6'7.5" wingspan in June of 2023), and yet an extremely elastic and flexible body type. For all his bounce, body control, and even touch at the rim, he can often struggle to finish through traffic unless he is able to rise above the pack. While he has naturally soft hands and so some potential as a handler and a passer, he's upright and unable to play through any contact there either. Defensively, there are plenty of times where he gets overpowered as well.

While he will undoubtedly be a totally different player once he grows into his frame, his shooting is also a work in progress. His natural touch isn't bad and he's capable of making some open threes, but he can also really spray contested ones as he has a tendency to lean back into his release and shoot a much harder ball when he's not in complete rhythm.

Overall, Wilkins remains a hugely intriguing long-term prospect because of his highest-level athleticism, explosiveness in transition, and defensive potential, but the overall productivity needs to start being more consistent, particularly in a half-court game.

Jake Wilkins | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

.The Dominique show:

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