Cal Men's Basketball Uniforms Nominated for Best of the Year

The uniforms the Cal men’s basketball team wore this season were among the most attractive in the country. At least that’s the opinion of UNISWAG, a site that monitors trends in sports clothing and team uniforms.

The Bears’ 2025-26 uniform was one of the 15 college basketball uniforms nominated as the best in the nation. The best uniform will be determined by a vote of fans, with voting open at the UNISWAG website until Thursday, May 28, at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

UNISWAG Men’s Basketball Uniform of the Year Nominee@CalMBBall is up for the best College Men’s Basketball uniform for the 2026 season!



Click here to vote: https://t.co/0UMURgsvUw#uniswag pic.twitter.com/PJ8tZVVMeW — UNISWAG (@UNISWAG) May 25, 2026

What makes the Cal nominee significant is that the Cal women’s unform was also one of the 15 nominees for the best female college basketball uniform.

The 14 other nominees for best men’s uniform are Alabama, BYU, Houston, Marquette, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas Tech, UCF, USC, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Cal was one of just three ACC schools nominated, joining Notre Dame and Virginia.

Several classic uniforms were not nominated, most notably the North Carolina uniform.

Eight schools had uniform nominees on both the men’s and women’s sides. The seven others besides Cal were BYU, Marquette, Maryland, Notre Dame, Texas Tech, UCF and USC.

As was the case for the women, nearly all the men’s uniforms were worn by teams that has successful 2025-26 seasons. Ten of the 15 played in postseason tournaments, and only four had losing seasons.

Cal finished with a 22-12 record, which was the Bears’ most wins in a season since 2015-16.

The Bears barely missed getting into the NCAA tournament, but reached the second round of the National Invitation Tournament. It was Cal’s first postseason berth since 2017, and the first-round victory over Illinois-Chicago was the Bears first postseason win since 2014.

Cal lost its top two players to the transfer portal – Dai Dai Ames (to Tennessee) and Justin Pippen (to Ohio State) – but coach Mark Madsen added several transfers to the 2026-27 Cal roster.

The Cal uniform worn by Chris Bell that was highlighted by UNISWAG was not the only version worn by the Bears in 2025-26. Here are some others:

John Camden | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Justin Pippen | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Cal basketball | Photo courtesy of Cal athletics