Pitt Transfer Nojus Indrusaitis Commits to Cal

Pitt transfer Nojus Indrusaitis has committed to Cal, according to Jonatahn Givony of Dtraft Express based on information provided by Indrusaitis' agent.

The 6-foot-5 Indrusaitis, a guard who has two years of college eligibility remaining, played in 33 games, including six starts, this past season, and he averaged 9.1 points and 3.1 rebounds. He shot 38.7 percent from three-point range.

Cal coach Mark Madsen no doubt took notice of him in the Bears' game against Pitt when Indrusaitis made 4-of-6 three-point attempts and scored 16 points in the Panthers' 72-56 victory over Cal on February 28.

He had his best game in the final game of the season. Indrusaitis was a game-day decision on whether he would play in the second-round ACC tournament game against Syracuse after sustaining an injury in the first-round game against Stanford. But Indrusaitis played agaiknst the Orange and went 6-for-9 from the field, including 5-for-8 on three-point shots, to finish with 19 points. However, Pitt lost that game 98-88.

NEWS: Pitt transfer Nojus Indrusaitis has committed to Cal, Gersh Sports tells DraftExpress.



The 6'5 Lithuanian sophomore broke out over the final two months of the season, shooting 41% from 3 in ACC play. Still only 19.



Should play a key role for Mark Madsen. pic.twitter.com/WdtxNHbBsM — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 15, 2026

Indrusaitis played the 2024-25 season at Iowa State, but played little for the Cyclones. He played that season as a true freshman and averaged 2.1 points, 0.4 rebounds, and 0.3 assists in 5.8 minutes per game

He played for Lithuania in the 2024 Under-18 Eurobasket event, and averaged 20.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 44.6 percent overall and 35.4 percent from long distance over seven games.

Indrusaitis played his senior year of high school basketball at Brewster Academy and averaged 14.5 points.

Indrusaitis is the third transfer who has committed to Cal this month, joining Michael Cooper (from Wright State) and Jake Wilkins (from Georgia).