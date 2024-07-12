Jaylen Brown at ESPYs Draws Attention Beyond the Sports Page
Jaylen Brown expanded his horizons of fame beyond the basketball court on Thursday night.
When he arrived at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the ESPYs with WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick on his arm — both of them decked out for a glitzy night on the town — the one-time Cal standout suddenly drew the attention of media outlets that generally pay little attention to hoops.
Page Six of the New York Post, which traffics in celebrity gossip, suggested the two “fueled romance rumors” by attending the ceremonies together.
TMZ Sports wrote that Brown and Gondrezick “sure look like an item ... the two pro basketball players pulled up to the ESPYs together arm-in-arm -- and even appeared to get ready for the event inside the same hotel room.”
Women’s Wear Daily dissected their couture under a headline that read: “NBA Star Kysre Gondrezick Goes Sheer in Lingerie-inspired Dress With Jaylen Brown at ESPY Awards 2024.”
And Britain’s Daily Mail, identifying the “worst dressed” at the ESPYs, saved its most biting criticism for others but said Gondrezick’s daring number “gets too close to lingerie.”
Almost without exception in these reports, Brown winning the ESPY for the “Best Championship Performance” was either an afterthought and ignored altogether.
Brown, who made headlines the day before when he was bypassed for a vacancy on the USA Olympic team roster, may never have had a busier week outside the NBA season.
The 27-year-old Boston Celtics star seemingly shared with the world that he has a girlfriend, although appearing together at the ESPY’s hardly confirms anything.
Gondrezick, 26, a No. 4 WNBA draft pick in 2021, was waived late last month by the Chicago Sky.
The two first gained attention when Gondrezick rode on Brown’s float during the Celtics’ NBA championship parade last month in Boston.
“Rumors had swirled for weeks that the NBA champion and WNBA player were an item, and it doesn’t seem like the pair are hiding it anymore, as they both wore black outfits to the show,” the New York Post wrote.
Women’s Wear Daily provided meticulous detail on what each was wearing to the event:
"For his look, Brown sited up in an all-black, complete with a structured, single-breasted blazer, button-down shirt and wide-leg, tapered trousers.
“The athlete also sported two brooches on the lapel of his blazer — the Diamond Star Brooch and the Crescent Moon Brooch, both of which were designed by Toni + Chloë Goutal.
“As for her attire, Gondrezick opted for a long-sleeve black gown with a sensual spin. The WNBA player’s floor-length dress featured long sleeves and a flowing train. The dress also included sheer fabric with intricate lace detailing on the sleeves, skirt and bodice of the dress.
“The bodice of Gondrezick’s gown also included cutouts. The entire look was evocative of lingerie-inspired looks. Gondrezick accessorized her dress with glittering statement earrings, rings and bracelets, as well.”
The Daily Mail was pointed in its critique of Gondrezick’s outfit, suggesting she “dressed a bit too casually in a black lace dress that looked more appropriate for the bedroom than a red carpet.”
Gondrezick “was draped in a sheer black lingerie-inspired dress that didn't fit in the bedroom or on the red carpet. Its lace designs created a confusing, busy mess around her midriff,” the British outlet said.
“The look's long sleeves and skirt didn't make it look any more elegant, and the black velvet train seemed to weigh the basketball player down and looked out of place with the rest of the thin, sheer material.”