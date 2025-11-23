Magic vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 23
The Orlando Magic picked up a major win over the New York Knicks on Saturday evening, and they have a quick turnaround on Sunday against the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown.
The C’s and Magic split two games in Orlando earlier this season, with the Magic winning the first by 13 before losing the second by four. Boston is looking to bounce back from an awful NBA Cup loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and it’s set as a favorite in this matchup.
Orlando has been without Paolo Banchero (groin) recently, and it could end up sitting some players on the second night of a back-to-back. So, bettors may want to wait and see before wagering on this matchup.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Eastern Conference clash on Sunday evening.
Magic vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic +4.5 (-110)
- Celtics -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: +154
- Celtics: -185
Total
- 220.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Magic vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 23
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Magic record: 10-7
- Celtics record: 8-8
Magic vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Celtics Injury Report
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Amari Williams – out
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Max Shulga – out
Magic vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Neemias Queta UNDER 18.5 Points and Rebounds (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why I’m fading Queta against a tough Orlando frontcourt:
Boston Celtics big man Neemias Queta has been a pleasant surprise in the 2025-26 season, averaging 9.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while posting a net plus/minus of +20.9 this season.
However, I believe he’s a fade candidate against a tough Orlando Magic frontcourt on Sunday.
Orlando held Queta to 13 and 14 rebounds and assists in two meetings already this season, and the young center has cleared this line in just six of 16 appearances.
Orlando ranks seventh in rebounding percentage and sixth in opponent rebounds per game, and Queta isn’t going to do much offensively outside of catching a few lobs and finishing some short buckets in the paint. If he doesn’t hit the glass at a high rate, it’s going to be tough for him to clear this line.
Magic vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
It’ll be key to see who the Magic have in the lineup on the second night of a back-to-back, but they are 1-1 against Boston this season and have been hot over their last 10 games.
Orlando has won three games in a row and is 7-3 over its last 10, posting a net rating of +6.3 over that stretch.
Meanwhile, the C’s are coming off a loss to the Nets on Friday and are just 4-6 against the spread as a favorite this season.
These teams played two close games in Orlando, with Boston winning the second game by only four points. I think the Magic could keep this game within a possession on Sunday, especially if Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane suit up.
Pick: Magic +4.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
