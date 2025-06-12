Former Cal Star Jaylen Brown Has Surgery to Clean Up Knee
Jaylen Brown, who dealt with a partially torn meniscus late this season, underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday that is not expected to impact training camp.
The Boston Celtics four-time All-Star, who played the 2015-16 season at Cal, should be available “without limitation” when training camp begins next fall, the team said.
The 28-year-old guard averaged 23.0 points this year in his ninth NBA season but missed four games in March due to a bone bruise. According to sources, Brown received pain injections in March, allowing him to continue playing.
ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported in May that Brown suffered a partially torn meniscus.
Brad Stevens, the Celtics president of basketball operations, said the club was aware of the ailment “for a long time,” according to the Boston Globe, but Brown played through the playoffs.
The surgery was “minimally invasive,” according to the Celtics. The Globe described it as a debridement procedure, designed to eliminate pain in the knee by trimming or smoothing the damaged portion of the meniscus and has a shorter recovery time than a full repair.
Brown was MVP of the 2024 NFL Finals, which were won by the Celtics, after also being voted MVP of the Eastern Conference finals.
He is entering the second year of a five-year $304 million contract that was briefly the richest deal in league history. Brown will earn $53 million next season.
Brown, who has averaged at least 20 points in each of the past six seasons, helped Cal to its most recent NCAA tournament appearance in 2016, when he produced 14.6 points per game as a freshman.
He was the third pick in the 2016 NBA draft and has played his entire career with Boston.
