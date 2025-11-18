Celtics vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 18
Both of the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets picked up wins on Sunday, but Boston has clearly been the better team in the 2025-26 season, sitting at 7-7 through 14 games.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s road win over the Washington Wizards was just the second win of the season for the team, and it still ranks dead last in the league in defensive rating and in the bottom five in net rating.
Despite a .500 record, Boston has a net rating of +4.7, although it failed to cover against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday after leading by double digits for a large part of the second half.
Oddsmakers have set the C’s as road favorites in this game, but should bettors trust them to win by a wide margin?
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop target and a prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Celtics vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -10.5 (-112)
- Nets +10.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -550
- Nets: +410
Total
- 222.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Celtics vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, NBC Sports Boston
- Celtics record: 7-7
- Nets record: 2-11
Celtics vs. Nets Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Amari Williams – out
- Max Shulga – out
Nets Injury Report
- Haywood Highsmith – out
- Ben Saraf – out
- Cam Thomas – out
Celtics vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Anfernee Simons OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+121)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why I’m buying Anfernee Simons against this weak Brooklyn defense:
I love the matchup for Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons on Tuesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.
Simons is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers on 6.9 attempts per game this season (39.6 percent), and now he takes on a Brooklyn team that ranks 18th in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 28th in opponent 3-point percentage.
Simons has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in seven games this season, and I think he’s a buy-low candidate after playing just 12 minutes in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
This game could get out of hand in a hurry, which could lead to a few extra shots from deep for the Celtics guard. Simons has attempted at least six shots from deep in 11 of his 14 games this season.
Celtics vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
Boston is likely going to win this game, but the C’s have struggled mightily against the spread in the 2025-26 season, going 5-9 after failing to cover against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
Brooklyn, on the other hand, is 3-3 against the spread at home, even though it only has two wins this season.
There’s no doubt that there’s a major difference between these teams – Boston is eighth in the league in net rating while Brooklyn is 27th – but I’m not sure the Celtics deserve to be double-digit favorites on the road right now.
Boston is just 3-4 straight up on the road and 2-5 against the spread, posting a net rating of +0.4 in those games.
I think the Nets can hang around in this matchup, as the C’s don’t have much margin for error with a much thinner roster than they had last season.
Pick: Nets +10.5 (-108 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included).
