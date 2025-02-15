Jeremiah Wilkinson Scores 25, but Cal Loses at the Buzzer in OT
Cal freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 25 points in his return to his home state, and Andrej Stojakovic broke out of his recent scoring slump with 22 points, but Cal lost to Georgia Tech 90-88 on a tip-in at the buzzer of overtime on Saturday afternoon in Atlanta
Cal (12-14, 5-10 ACC) led by five points in overtime and after Georgia Tech tied it with 43 seconds to go, Cal had a chance to take the lead. But Cal committed a turnover and the Yellow Jackets (13-13, 7-8 ACC) waited for the final shot after taking over with 21.5 seconds left. Baye Ndongo had his shot with three seconds left blocked by Rytis Petraitis, but Ndongo tipped the loose ball into the basket just as the buzzer sounded.
Wilkinson is from Powder Springs, Georgia, which is 25 miles from Georgia Tech, and attended high school in Atlanta as a senior. He had family and friends on hand Saturday to see him.perform well. Wilkinson had a chance to win it regulation ime, but his driving layup misfired.
Wilkinson had 18 points after halftime, but he missed the final two minutes of overtime after suffering a leg cramp.
Wilkinson's most memorable moment came in the first half on a break-away dunk.
Cal made a season-high 13 three-pointers, and Wilkinson had four of them.
Wilkinson had Cal's first eight points of the second half, helping the Bears turn an eight-point deficit with 19:17 left into a 54-52 lead with 12:40 remaining in regulation.
The lead see-sawed for the next 10 minutes, and the score was tied 73-73 before Duncan Powell scored on a dunk with 2:49 remaining to give Georgia Tech a two-point lead. Powell made it a four-point game with two free throws at the 2:14 mark, but a follow shot by Rytis Petraitis and two free throws by Andrej Stojakovic tied the game at 77-77 with 1:18 to go.
Ndongo made a follow shot with 54.8 seconds left to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 79-77. Stojakovic scored with 41.3 second left to tie it, and after a defensivr stop Wilkinson failed to convert on a driving layup with four seconds left to send the game into overtime.
In overtime, a bucket by Stojakovic with 2:45 remaining put the Bears ahead by five points, and Cal held an 88-86 lead with 1:34 remaining in the extra period when Mady Sissoko threw down a dunk off an alley oop pass from DJ Campbell. But those were Cal's last points as Ndongo tied the score with a basket at the 43-second mark followed by a Cal turnover when Sissoko lost the ball out of bounds with 21.5 seconds left. It appeared Cal might force a second overtime when Ndongo's first attempt failed, but he was able to poke the ball up and into the basket as the buzzer sounded.
Georgia Tech shot 53.6% from the floor in the first half, when the Yellow Jackets went 5-for-8 on three-pointers. That helped Georgia Tech take a five-point lead at halftime.
Naithan George and Ndongo finished wih 26 points apiece, and Ndongo scored 16 points in the first half when Georgia Tech led by nine points with 2:45 left before intermission.
Stojakovic led Cal with eight points in the first half and Wilkinson added seven, The Bears held an 11-9 lead before the Yellow Jackes scored eight straight points to take a lead it held the rest of the half.
The Bears shot well from long range, hitting 6-of-11 three-pointers in the first 20 minutes.
NOTES: Cal has five regular-season games left as it tries to finish among the top 15 teams to qualify for the ACC tournament. The bottom three teams in the 18-team conference won’t be invited to the conference tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Cal entered the game ranked last in the ACC in shooting percentage at 41.9%, and next-to-last in field-goal percentage defense at 46.5%.
