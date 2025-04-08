Michigan Transfer Justin Pippen, Son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, Commits to Cal
Michigan transfer Justin Pippen, the son of basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, committed to Cal on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-3 Pippen is a point guard who played in 28 games off the bench as a freshman for the Wolverines this past season. He averaged only 6.7 minutes per game while averaging 1.6 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists. He missed the Big Ten tournament and the first two games of the NCAA tournament because of a concussion.
His best game came against Purdue-Fort Wayne, when he had 10 points and four rebounds..
Pippen was a four-star recruit coming out Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California. The 247 Sports website ranked him as the nation’s 71st-best prospect in the class of 2024, and ESPN ranked him at No. 76.
Pippen becomes the fourth transfer to commit to Cal in the past few weeks, joining Virginia transfer Dai Dai Ames, Loyola-Maryland transfer Milos Ilic and Campbell transfer Nolan Dorsey.
Pippen is the second son of a famous NBA player to join the Cal program. Andrej Stojakovic, son of former NBA standout Pega Stojakovic, transferred to Cal from Stanford after the 2023-24 season..He averaged 17.9 points this season as a Cal sophomore after averaging 7.8 points as a freshman at Stanford.
Pippen no doubt is hoping for a similar improvement under Mark Madsen, who spent nine years as a player in the NBA and was given much of the credit for turning Jaylon Tyson into a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft.
Cal has lost several players through the portal. Freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson transferred to Georgia, BJ Omot transferred to Minnesota, and Joshua Ola-Joseph remains in the transfer portal and has yet to commit to a school.
Cal walk-ons Stephon Marbury II, Hugh Vandeweghe and Jaden Goodall have also entered the transfer portal.