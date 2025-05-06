Morgan State Transfer Naya Ojukwu Commits to Cal Women's Basketball
Morgan State transfer Naya Ojukwu, who was a second-team all-MEAC selection in 2024-24, has committed to Cal, according to multiple reports, including On3.
Cal will be the fourth college for Ojukwu, although she is believed to still have three years of college eligibility remaining.
As a redshirt freshman at Morgan State this past season, the 6-foot-1 Ojukwa averaged 17.1 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 47.7% from the field. She attempted just 10 three-pointers and made one, and she also blocked 21 shots.
Ojukwu would have finished second in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) in both scoring and rebounding if she had played enough games to qualify.
She missed the first 15 games of the 2024-25 season, which Morgan State called her redshirt freshman season. She played the last 15 games of 2024-25, making 13 starts in those games. Ojukwa scored a career-high 29 points in a February 22 game against Howard, and she has a career-high 15 rebounds against Delaware State.
Morgan State finished 2024-25 with a 13-17 record, including 6-8 in the MEAC.
Ojukwu, who is from Meridian, Idaho, started her college career at Utah and played just four games in 2022-23 and received a hardship redshirt after averaging 5.3 minutes, 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.
She transferred to Gonzaga for what was considered her true freshman season, and appeared in nine games, averaging 1.2 points, 1.0 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per game. She transferred to Morgan State following the 2023-24 season.
Ojukwu becomes the third transfer to commit to Cal since the end of the 2024-24 season, joining South Carolina transfer Sakima Walker and LSU transfer Mjracle Sheppard.
Recent articles:
Cal football gets probation for recruiting violations
Former Cal WR Tobias Merriweather commits to Utah
Cal rugby wins its first national championship since 2017
World-recordholder Mykolas Alekna leads Bears to Big Meet triumph