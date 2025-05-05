Cal Transfer WR Tobias Merriweather Commits to Utah
Cal transfer wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, who never had much of an opportunity to show his potential with the Golden Bears, has committed to Utah, according to On3 and Rivals.
The 6-foot-5 Merriweather spent his first two college seasons at Notre Dame, and made six starts as a sophomore in 2023, when he had 14 catches for 284 yards and two touchdowns.
He transferred to Cal following the 2023 season and was scheduled to be a starter for the Golden Bears for their 2024 opener. However, he suffered an injury a few days before the opener that kept out for the first eight games of the season.
Merriweather caught 11 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown in the five games he played in 2024. During Cal’s recent spring practices, he worked with the first-team offense and seemed destined to be a starting wide receiver for the Bears in the 2025 season.
However, he opted to enter the transfer port, and now joins Utah, which plays in the Big 12 Conference. Kyle Whittingham remains the Utes’ head coach despite speculation during the 2024 season that he might retire. The 65-year-old Whittingham is under contract through the 2027 season.
He has been Utah’s head coach for 20 full seasons, and 2024 was the first season in which he had a losing record. The Utes went 5-7 in 2024. Utah was ranked as high as 10th last season after starting 4-0, but the Utes then lost seven games in a row. Whittingham has been Utah’s head coach in 17 bowl games. An injury to quarterback Cam Rising, who played just three games in 2024, ruined the Utes’ season.
Merriweather was one of four Cal wide receivers who entered the transfer portal after this year’s spring practice, joining Jonathan Bailey (Indiana), Mavin Anderson and Mason Starling (San Jose State). Cal wide receivers Mikey Matthews (UCLA), Nyziah Hunter (Nebraska) and Josiah Martin (Oklahoma) entered the transfer portal shortly after the end of the 2024 season.
Cal has added two wide receivers – Wisconsin transfer Mark Hamper and South Dakota transfer Quaron Adams -- through the transfer portal this spring, and brought in two other wide receiver transfers – Jacob De Jesus (UNLV) and Dazmin James (Arkansas) – before spring ball.
