NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC: Clemson Rising; UNC, Wake Forest Hoping
The ACC tournament starts Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and there will be a lot at stake for several teams.
It’s simple for Cal. For the Bears to get an NCAA tournament berth they must win five games in five days, starting with Tuesday’s game against Virginia Tech.
It’s different for North Carolina, Wake Forest and SMU, which must do something impressive this week to earn at-large berths. The Tar Heels are right on the cusp of getting into March Madness based on projections. Wake Forest is clinging to life on the bubble, but SMU has slipped to desperation mode. The Mustangs are not even mentioned in most NCAA tournament projections now.
Meanwhile, Clemson may have moved into a top-four seed. At least that’s what three of the six sites we cite project at the moment.
Here’s the projected NCAA tournament seedings of ACC teams from six experts:
ESPN (Joe Lunardi, posted March 8, 11:30 p.m.)
Duke – No. 1 seed
Clemson – No. 4 seed
Louisville – No. 6 seed
North Carolina – First four out
Wake Forest – Next four out
SMU – Not mentioned
CBS Sports (Jerry Palm, posted March 9)
Duke – No. 1 seed
Clemson – No. 5 seed
Louisville – No. 7 seed
North Carolina – First four out
Wake Forest – First four out
SMU – Not mentioned
Fox Sports (Mike DeCourcy, posted March 9)
Duke – No. 1 seed
Clemson – No. 4 seed
Louisville – No. 6 seed
North Carolina – First four out
Wake Forest – Not mentioned
SMU – Not mentioned
On3 (James Fletcher III, posted March 9)
Duke – No. 1 seed
Clemson – No. 4 seed
Louisville – No. 5 seed
North Carolina – First four out
Wake Forest – Not mentioned
SMU – Not mentioned
College Football News (Pete Fiutak, posted March 9)
Duke – No. 1 seed
Clemson – No. 5 seed
Louisville – No. 6 seed
North Carolina – First four out
Wake Forest – True bubble team
SMU – Four that might screw everyone up
T-Racketology (Bart Torvik, posted March 9)
Duke – No. 1 seed
Clemson – No. 6 seed
Louisville – No. 7 seed
North Carolina – No. 11 seed, play-in game
SMU – Third team out
Wake Forest – Sixth team out
