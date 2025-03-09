Collin Morikawa Leads Palmer Invitational After Three Rounds
Former Cal golfer Collin Morikawa has the lead heading into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, putting him position for his first PGA Tour win since 2023.
Morikawa shot a 5-under-par 67 in the third round in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, leaving him at 10-under for the tournament, one stroke ahead of second-place Russell Henley, who also shot a 5-under 67 on Friday.
In third place at 8-under is Corey Conners, who fired a 3-under-par 69 in the third round.
The 28-year-old Morikawa, who is ranked No. 5 in the world, had six birdies and one bogey on Saturday, and on Sunday he shoots for his seventh PGA Tour victory and first since the 2023 Zozo Championship.
"I've gone longer [without a win], but honestly, I look back at last year, and it never felt like I had my game to just go out and just play golf," Morikawa said. "I felt like I was always kind of, you show up on Sunday, and not that I was guessing, but you still were fighting something and trying to just make it work. It's hard to win like that. I would say the guys that are winning on a constant basis, they're playing free, and that's how I'm going to go out [Sunday]."
He had a clear formula on how to score well on Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge course.
“Hit a lot of greens, hit a lot of fairways, 2-putt a lot,” he said. “Yeah, it's very simple, honestly. It's just very hard to do. Fairways are narrow, rough's thick, lies aren't easy, and you just got to get lucky here."
There is a lot for Morikawa to play for on Sunday. The winner gets $4 million.
Somewhat lost amid the praise for Morikawa is the recent surge of another Cal alumnus, Michael Kim.
He is in position to finish in the top 15 for a fifth straight event and is close enough to have a shot at winning the tournament after another strong showing Saturday.
Kim had two eagles while shooting a 5-under-par 67 on Saturday, and his three-round total of 5-under enabled him to move up nine spots on the leaderboard to a tie for fifth, five strokes behind Morikawa.
Kim chipped in from 36 yards out for his eagle on No. 12.
“I was actually talking to a volunteer waiting for Bob [MacIntyre] to hit his third and [the volunteer] said, ‘Nothing you can’t make.’ And in my mind I was thinking, ‘Well, [chipping to] 10 feet would be fantastic.’ And it went in,” Kim said. “I gave him the ball.”
Byeong Hun An, the third former Cal golfer in the field, shot 2-under on Friday and sits a 1-under for the tournament, putting him a tie for 17th place, just two strokes out of 10th place.
