Cal Holds Off Wright State to Improve to 2-0
Cal had more trouble than expecting in putting away Wright State on Thursday night at Haas Pavilion, but the Bears survived with a 77-67 victory before a crowd of 2,172
The Bears (2-0) let most of a 16-point second-half lead get away as Wright State cut the margin to four points with 2:45 remaining. But a three-point shot by Dai Dai Ames pushed the margin to seven points at the 2:22 mark and essentially ended the drama.
After scoring 18 points in Monday's season-opening win, Ames led the Bears in scoring on Thursday with 22 points. He continued his ability to get to the rim off the dribble, John Camden added 12 .points and nine rebounds for Cal after scoring 23 points on Monday..Justin Pippen had 14 points for Cal and Chris Bell had 12.
Cal seemed to take control of the game early in the second half. The Bears increased a six-point halftime lead to 15 points eight minutes into the second half. Wright State made just three of its first 13 shots after halftime, helping the Bears to surge to comfortable lead.
Cal led by as many as 16 points with 8:53 left, but Wright State cut the margin to six points with 4:31 to go.
The Bears did much of its damage at the foul line. Cal was was 26-for-31 from the free-thrown line, while Wright State was 10-for-18. Cal again struggled from the perimeter, going 5-for-21 on three-point shots after going 5-for-23 from long range in the opener.
Cal held a 34-28 lead at halftime, despite shooting just 33.3% percent from the field and hitting just one of 10 three-point attempts.
The Raiders were not much better, making 35.7% of their shots in the first 20 minutes and going 4-for-16 on three-pointers.
Both teams took care of the ball, though, as Cal had just four turnovers in the first half and Wright State had five.
Dai Dai Ames led the Bears in scoring in the first half with nine points, while John Camden had seven points and six rebounds at halftime. No Wright State player had more than seven points in the first half.
Cal led by one point at 22-21 with 5:48 left in the first half before outscoring Wright State 12-5 to push its lead to 34-26 with 33 seconds remaining. That proved to be the Bears’ biggest lead of the first half.
NOTES
Cal came into Thursday's game as a 14.5-point favorite against Wright State.
Wright State, picked to finish seventh in the 11-team Horizon League in the preseason media poll, won its season opener over Division III Franklin College 86-37 on Monday (Franklin called it an exhibition; Wright State called it a regular-season game.)
Last season, Wright State finished with a 15-18 record, including 8-12 in Horizon League play.
This is the second straight season Cal won its first two games, but the Bears lost their third game last season.
Cal’s next game is Monday night in Berkeley against Cal State Fullerton, which ranks second in the nation in scoring heading into Thursday’s action. The Titans set a school record for points in a game when they beat Caltech, a Division III school, by a score of 136-82 earlier this week in their only game this season.
Surprisingly, the Titans don’t lead the nation in scoring because Loyola Marymount scored 137 points in its first game.
Cal State Fullerton plays Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming, on Saturday before facing Cal.
The Titans were picked to finish last in the 11-team Big West Conference in the preseason coaches poll.
