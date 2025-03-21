Report: Cal Freshman Jeremiah Wilkinson Expected to Enter Transfer Portal
Cal freshman guard Jeremiah Wilkinson, the ACC sixth man of the year this season, is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to reports by Cal Rivals and On3's Joe Tipton on Thurday.
Wilkinson, who is from Powder Springs, Georgia, has not officially entered the portal, but these reports say he is expected to do so.
Wilkinson and sophomore Andrej Stojakovic were Cal's best players this past season, and Wilkinson was particuarly effective after being moved into the starting lineup over the final 14 games. In those 14 starts, Wilkinson averaged 19.5 points to raise his season average to 15.1 points, which ranked second on the team behind Stojakovic.
It became obvious late in the season that Cal might have trouble retaining Wilkinson, who had been used as Cal's point guard more and more as the season wore on. His aggressive style, ability to get to the basket off the dribble and an improving three-point shot make him a valuable commodity
Wilkinson had said late in the season that he felt "comfortable" at Cal, and coach Mark Madsen said he would do everything in his power to keep Wilkinson and Stojakovic on the roster next season.
But with the amount of money floating around from other schools in terms of NIL deals it was going to be a challenge to keep a player with the potential Wilkinson has shown.
Cal finished yhis season with a 14-19 record, including 6-14 in the ACC, in Madsen's second season as the Bears' head coach. Wilkinson was expected to be a major building block as Cal's point guard of the future.
