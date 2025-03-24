Reports: Cal Forward Joshua Ola-Joseph Is Entering Transfer Portal
Cal forward Joshua Ola-Joseph, who started 10 games for the Bears this past season, is entering the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, including 247 Sports. He has one season of college eligibility reamaining.
Ola-Joseph reposted both of the twitter announcements below on his twitter page:
Today (Monday) is the first day of the spring transfer window for college basketball, and Ola-Joseph becomes the third Cal player to enter the portal, joining BJ Omot and Jeremiah Wilkinson. Andrej Stojakovic has given no clear indication of his plans for next season, but he posted a video of himself on his Instagram site with the background music of "Baby, I'm Back," perhaps hinting he is returning to Cal for his junior season.
Ola-Joseph started 10 of Cal's first 12 games in the 2024-25 season, then came off the bench to play in a total of 24 games. He averaged 7.2 points and 3.8 rebounds, and he had the best three-point shooting percentage on the team at 36.5%.
Ola-Joseph suffered an injury late in the season and did not play in Cal's final seven games.
He scored a season-high 21 points in the Bears' 88-80 loss to Cronell back on December 10. He Ola-Joseph was 5-for-7 on three-pointers in that game.
Ola-Joseph transferred to Cal from Minnesota following the 2023-24 season. He started 19 games as asophomore at Minnesota in 2023-24 and started 24 games for the Gophers as a freshman. He averaged 7.5 points and a sophomore and 7.4 points as a freshman.
He is from Chandler, Arizona.
