New Cal Coach Tosh Lupoi Adds a D-Lineman from Mississippi State

Cal added its fourth transfer portal signee of the day when Ashun Sheppard, a defensive lineman from Mississippi State, came on board Saturday, according to Max Olson of ESPN.

Sheppard played just two games as a senior this season and redshirted, giving him one year of eligibility at Cal.

He is the second Mississippi State player signed by coach Tosh Lupoi and his staff on Saturday. Earlier, they landed offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis.

A 6-foot-3, 295-pounder from Brandon, Mississippi, Shepphard spent two seasons at MSU. He played in 12 games with one start in 2024, totaling 25 tackles including 1.5 tackles for loss.

He had four tackles — all against Southern Miss — while playing the first two games this season before sitting out the remainder of the schedule to redshirt. Shepphard announced his plan to enter the transfer portal shortly before Christmas.

The Bulldogs won their first four games this season before losing seven of their final eight. They wound up 1-7 in Southeastern Conference play, finishing in a three-way tie for second-to-last place.

Shepphard played two seasons at East Mississippi Community College before enrolling at Starkville. Following his sophomore campaign, he was rated the No. 29 JuCo prospect nationally by 247Sports.

Cal now secured 15 transfer portal additions in a week after the official opening of the portal on Jan. 2.

Three of the four transfers Cal signed on Saturday are defensive players, also including linebacker Tristan Jernigan of Texas A&M and defensive end/edge Justin Beadles of ACC rival Louisville.

