Reports: Cal's BJ Omot Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Cal forward BJ Omot, who played just four games this past season, including two starts, will enter the transfer portal, according to Sam Kayser of 247hshoops and Rivals Hoops. Omot reposted the Sam Kayser report on his twitter page.
The transfer portal window for college basketball begins Monday (March 24) and ends April 22. A player must enter the portal within those dates, but once in the portal he can commit to a new school at any time.
The 6-foot-8 Omot transferred to Cal from North Dakota last offseason. He played in the first four games of the 2024-25 season, and averaged 10.8 points, which was third best on the teams, and averaged 3.0 rebounds.
Omot started the second game of the season against Cal Poly and the fourth game against USC, which Cal won on the road. It appeared Omot had earned a spot in the starting lineup but an injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.
He had a season-high 15 points and six rebounds in the loss to Vanderbilt, and his athleticism provided the Bears with a threat at the small forward spot.
Omot was a first-team selection on the All-Summit Conference team in 2024 while playing for North Dakota.
