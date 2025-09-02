Three Games Emerge as Elite on Cal Women's ACC Home Slate
The ACC revealed its conference schedule for women’s basketball, and Cal’s home schedule features three games that stand out as go-to events at Haas Pavilion this season:
— The Bears’ ACC home schedule tips off on Thursday, Jan. 8 against Duke, which won 29 games last season and reached the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament before losing by four points to eventual national runnerup South Carolina.
— Cal faces rival Stanford in the 106th edition of the Battle of the Bay on Sunday, Jan. 25. The Bears twice defeated the Cardinal last season on the way to a 25-win season and a berth in the NCAA tournament.
— Defending ACC champion Notre Dame visits Haas on Thursday, Jan. 29. The Irish won 28 games last season before losing in the Sweet 16 the NCAA tournament.
Cal also has home conference matchups against Wake Forest, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Clemson and SMU. The conference slate includes nine games each at home and on the road.
After the regular season, the ACC tournament will be contested from March 4-8 at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.
Including its non-conference slate, Cal will face 10 teams that reached the NCAAs last season.
The Bears open their non-conference schedule on Nov. 3 against Vanderbilt at Paris, France. They play their first non-conference home game on Nov. 9 against Sacramento State.
Cal returns just one starter — junior guard Lulu Twidale of Australia, who was second on the team with a 13.2 scoring average.
Coach Charmin Smith begins her seventh season leading the Cal program. Last spring, she signed a five-year contract extension through the 2029-30 season.
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
Four ways Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele can be better still
First look at Texas Southern, Cal football's home opener foe
Pro Football Focus shines spotlight on Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
How did ex-Cal star DeSean Jackson fare in his head-coaching debut?