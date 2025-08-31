Ex-Cal Star Receiver DeSean Jackson Makes College Coaching Debut
Confidence is one asset DeSean Jackson never loses.
So the former Cal wide receiver and three-time NFL Pro Bowl selection certainly wasn’t shaken by a single defeat. Not even in his debut as a college football coach.
“It’s not time to panic,” Jackson told reporters after his Delaware State team lost 35-17 to in-state rival Delaware on Thursday night. “We did a hell of a job, but there’s a lot we could’ve done better. I’m a winner. I don’t lose in my life. Wherever I go, we’re going to have success.”
Jackson, who played at Cal from 2005-07, was hired by the Historically Black College & University (HBCU) last December after the Hornets went 2-21 the two previous seasons. Jackson’s only previous coaching experience was as offensive coordinator in 2024 at Woodrow Wilson Classical High School in Long Beach.
Delaware State had 109 yards in penalties and two turnovers in Jackson’s first game.
“We left a lot of points on the field, but overall, I’m proud of my team. The little things got us today,” Jackson said. “I feel like we beat ourselves. It was nothing they did. We shot ourselves in the foot.”
DSU returns to action Saturday at home against Albany.
Ex-Bears: Where are they now?
Here’s a recap of performances this weekend by former Cal players who transferred to new schools during the offseason:
— HUNTER BARTH, LB, Stanford: Made 4 tackles, including a sack, in the Cardinal’s 23-20 loss at Hawaii
— JONATHAN BRADY, WR, Indiana: Returned a punt 91 yards for a TD and had 2 receptions for 8 yards in the 20th-ranked Hoosiers’ 27-14 win over Old Dominion
— KADARIUS CALLOWAY, RB, New Mexico State: Rushed 12 times for a team-best 50 yards and a 17-yard TD in the Aggies’ 19-3 win over Bryant
— BYRON CARDWELL, RB, San Diego State: Rushed 7 times for 29 yards in the Aztecs’ 42-0 win over Stony Brook. The Bears will see him Sept. 20 at San Diego
— KYLE CUNANAN, PK, Nebraska: Made field goals of 52 and 22 yards and two PATs in the Cornhuskers’ 20-17 win over Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium
— JACK ENDRIES, TE, Texas: Had team-leading 4 receptions for 50 yards, including a 30-yarder, in No. 1 Longhorns’ 14-7 loss at No. 3 Ohio State
— NYZIAH HUNTER, WR, Nebraska: Had 5 receptions for 57 yards including a leaping 5-yard touchdown catch in the Cornhuskers’ 20-17 win over Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium
— MIKEY MATTHEWS, WR, UCLA: Had 2 receptions for 22 yards in the Briuins’ 43-10 defeat to Utah
— FERNANDO MENDOZA, QB, Indiana: Was 18-for-31 for 193 yards, no TDs, no INTs and 6 rushes for 33 yards, including a 5-yard TD in the 20th-ranked Hoosiers’ 27-14 win over Old Dominion
— TOBIAS MERRIWEATHER, WR, Utah: Had 1 reception for 36 yards, no TDs in Utah’s 43-10 victory at UCLA
— JAYDN OTT, RB, Oklahoma: Listed as third string on the depth chart due to a shoulder injury he suffered in fall camp, Ott saw limited action in the 18th-ranked Sooners’ 35-3 win over Illinois State, carrying once for minus-3 yards.
— DAVID REESE, Edge, Syracuse: Made 7 tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, in the Orange’s 45-26 loss at No. 24 Tennessee
— NATE RUTCHENA, LB, UC Davis: Had 6 tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, forced a fumble and made a victory-clinching interception in the Aggies’ 31-24 come-from-behind win at Utah Tech
— JAIVIAN THOMAS, RB, UCLA: Rushed 7 times for 17 yards in UCLA’s 43-10 loss to Utah
— JUSTIN WILLIAMS-THOMAS, RB, Marshall: Rushed 4 times for 26 yards with 0 TDs in a 45-7 loss at No. 5 Georgia
