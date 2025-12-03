Will the Thunder Set the Single-Season NBA Wins Record? Latest Odds Are Intriguing
Do the Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance to be come the greatest regular season team of all time?
Oddsmakers are giving them a chance, setting the Thunder at +520 to win 74 or more games and break the record set by the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who went 73-9 (but eventually lost in the NBA Finals).
Only two teams in NBA history have won 70 or more games -- the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls (72-10) and the 2015-16 Warriors. So even a 70-12 season would put the Thunder in rare air.
OKC is off to a 21-1 start, and it's spent most of the season without All-NBA win Jalen Williams, who has missed 19 of the team's 22 games due to a wrist injury. The Thunder have not lost since he returned, and their lone loss was a game they blew against the Portland Trail Blazers.
There's a ton of season left, but OKC has a real argument to break this record after winning 68 games last season.
Here's a look at the latest odds for the Thunder to set the record in the 2025-26 season.
Thunder Odds to Break Warriors' Single-Season Wins Record
- Odds to Win 74+ Games: +520
- Odds to Win 75+ Games: +850
- Odds to Win 76+ Games: +1260
- Odds to Win 77+ Games: +2200
The Thunder have 60 games left, and to win 77 games they could only lose four more the rest of the season. To break Golden State's record, the Thunder would have to 53-7 the rest of the way, which may be tough with the team's schedule.
The Thunder have the hardest remaining schedule strength in the league (.534) with four games against Denver, three against the Los Angeles Lakers, four against the San Antonio Spurs and two against the Houston Rockets.
OKC has ran through the NBA through 22 games, but it also has played a ton of teams that are under .500, going 14-1 against them. Still, they're winning in dominant fashion. The Thunder rank No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating and net rating (+15.1) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing at an MVP level once again.
Given their current odds, the Thunder have an implied probability of 16.13 percent to break Golden State's record. The longer they remain with just one loss, the shorter this line will get, even with some NBA Cup elimination matchups coming up for them next week.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.