Mike Breen Had Heartfelt Message for Lisa Salters During NBA Finals Game 2 Broadcast
Mike Breen let Lisa Salters know how much her "teammates" at ABC and ESPN appreciate her.
Salters, who is ABC/ESPN's on-court reporter for the NBA Finals, missed Game 2 between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night because her mother is dealing with health issues. Breen took time during the broadcast to send her his best wishes.
"We are thinking of our dear friend and colleague, Lisa Salters. Lisa's mom has been dealing with some serious health issues for a while now, so we want to send our love to Lisa and her mom," Breen said. "Although we've never met her mom, we owe her a debt of gratitude for giving us the gift of Lisa Salters, who is the teammate everyone in our business should strive to have."
Video of Breen's message is below.
Jorge Sedano filled in for Salters on Sunday night's broadcast.