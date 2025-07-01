Cornerback Mason Lewis Commits to Cal for 2026
Mason Lewis, a three-star cornerback from Queen Creek, Arizona, announced on social media on Tuesday that he has committed to Cal in the class of 2026.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Lewis chose Cal over offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Kansasm Kansas State, Minnesota and Washington State, along with others. Minnesota and Vanderbilt reportedly were the other finalists along with Cal.
The addition of Lewis brings Cal’s commitment total for 2026 to 22. It had been up to 23 before offensive lineman de-committed from Cal, and offensive lineman Koloi Keli, who had committed to Cal, changed his mind and committed to Oregon.
Rivals ranks Cal’s 2026 recruiting class 33rd in the nation, while 247 Sports placed the Bears’ class at No. 29,
Lewis, who attends Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona, is categorized as an “athlete” by some recruiting sites, but Cal defensive backs coach Allen Brown was the primary recruiter for Lewis, so he is expected to be a defensive back for the Bears.
Although Lewis has committed to Cal, he told Rivals that he will still keep his mind open in the recruiting process if the situation changes over the next several months.
Athletes are not bound to a school until they sign a financial agreement with the school in December (early signing period) or February.
Here is an evaluation of Lewis made in May 2025 by 247 Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins
Lewis was one of the stars of the Under Armour Next Camp in SoCal this off-season where he was arguably the top cover corner in attendance. He has a very projectable 6-0, 200 pound frame with plenty of length and twitch. Shows both short area quickness and top end speed and is a playmaker on both sides of the ball. Over the last two seasons, he flashed as a running back, receiver and defensive back and could legitimately play on both sides of the ball in college. He was a big play threat at receiver, can stretch the field and is very good after the catch. We really like his upside at corner and he plays a physical game, is tough in run support and sticky in coverage. He’s a naturally aggressive athlete with a nice edge to him and shows off a high compete level. Offers special teams value as a punt/kick returner as well and there aren’t many players out West with the diverse skill set and well rounded game that he possesses. He’ll have to sit out the early part of his season this fall due to a transfer but we’ll be watching him closely once he returns and there is no doubt he’s on the four-star bubble with his high end physical traits and production.