Top-50 Recruit Nicolas Mitrovic Commits to Cal Basketball

Nicolas Mitorvic, a four-star, 7-foot center/forward from Serbia, has committed to Cal for 2026, according to multiple reports.

He was originally in the class of 2027, but has reclassified to 2026, so he will be with the Bears next season if he honors his commitment and signs with the Golden Bears.

Mitrovic is ranked as the No. 47 overall recruit in the class of 2027 by Rivals, which rates him as the seventh-best power forward prospect in the class.

He is ranked as the 63rd-best overall prospect in the class of 2027 by 247 Sports Composite.

Mitrovic currently attends CATS Academy (Cambridge Arts, Technology and Science) in Massachusetts and is considered either a power forward or a center.

His height is listed as 6-foot-10 on some sites and 7 feet on others.

Mitrovic has offers from Seton Hall, La Salle, Pepperdine and UNLV as well as Cal.

“I chose Cal because it felt like the best place for me. I wanted a place that would push me everyday and Cal gives that competitive environment where I will be able to grow. I clicked with the coaches right away,” Mitrovic told Joe Tipton of Rivals/On3.

Mitrovic is described as having good range for a big man and handles the ball well for his size. He is a solid rebounder and a good shot-blocker, averaging nearly two blocks a game.

“I’d like to describe my game as versatile, someone who can really stretch the floor. I take pride in my defense being able to switch on multiple positions. I love competing and being able to improve every day,” he told Tipton

Cal coach Mark Madsen was an excellent power forward in college at Stanford and that helped him earn a spot in the NBA.

That aspect may have played a role in Madsen luring Mitrovic to Berkeley.