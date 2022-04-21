The Cal women’s basketball team, which has lost three players to the transfer portal, has reinforcements on the way.

Two players, including Claudia Langarita, an all-freshman selection in the West Coast Conference from San Francisco, have announced via social media they will transfer to Cal.

Also headed to Berkeley is Peanut Tuitele, a senior forward from Colorado, who will use her final year of eligibility with the Bears.

Cal has had three players exit via transfer since the end of the season: Forward Dalayah Daniels, guard Cailyn Crocker and center Fatou Samb.

Those three players combined to average 14.5 points and 8.0 rebounds last season for the Bears, who were 11-13 overall, 2-10 in the Pac-12.

Langarita, a 6-foot-4 native of Barcelona, Spain, averaged 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field for the Dons, who were 17-15 and played in the WNIT.

She averaged 16.1 points over the final 12 games, and had three games of at least 20 points, including a season-high 28 vs. Saint Mary’s.

Tuitele, who grew up in Chico, played four seasons at Colorado and averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the field this season. She started all 31 games for the Buffaloes, who were 22-9 overall, 9-7 in the Pac-12 and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.

A 6-1 forward, Tuitele played in career 110 games, with 94 starts, averaging 7.6 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Buffs.

In three games at Cal's Haas Pavilion, Tuitele has averaged 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while hitting 70% of her shots.

