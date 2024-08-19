Introducing the ACC: Miami Hurricanes
After more than a century as a member of the Pac-12 Conference, Cal has moved into the Atlantic Coast Conference. To introduce Cal fans to the Bears’ new conference rivals, we will profile each of the other ACC schools. Today we introduce you to Miami:
MIAMI
NICKNAME: Hurricanes
MASCOT: Sebastian the Ibis
LOCATION: Coral Gables, Florida (pop. 49,193); Miami population: 449,514
MILES FROM BERKELEY: 2,581 miles
MAJOR AIRPORT: Miami International Airport
YEAR FOUNDED: 1925
ENROLLMENT: 12,500 undergraduates
TUITION: $57,194
CAMPUS LANDMARK: Vizcaya Museum and Gardens
MOST POPULAR SPORTS BARS/RESTAURANTS: Ryan’s Steak, Chops & Seafood; Village Tavern; Main Street Tavern; the Winchester Pub; Sweet Potatoes; Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro; White Street Brewing Company
FAMOUS NON-ATHLETE ALUMNI: Wrestler-actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ’95; actor-director Sylvester Stallone ’98; singer-actress Gloria Estefan ’79; agent Drew Rosenhaus ’87; prosecutor-author Vincent Bugliosi ’56; actor Ray Liotta ’78; (singers Enrique Iglesias and Grace Slick and Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry attended Miami but did not graduate)
ATHLETIC WEBSITE: miamihurricanes.com
FOOTBALL
COACH: Mario Cristobal (12-13, 3rd season)
STADIUM: Hard Rock Stadium (64,767 capacity)
CAL ON THE SCHEDULE: Saturday, October 5, 2024 in Berkeley
2023 RECORD: 7-6, 3-5/tied-9th in ACC
BEST PLAYER ON 2024 TEAM: Senior quarterback Cam Ward (Washington State transfer was voted the 2024 preseason ACC player of the year)
MOST RECENT BOWL APPEARANCE: 2023 (Lost to Rutgers 31-24 in Pinstripe Bowl)
BOWL HISTORY: 42 appearances (19-23)
MOST RECENT CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP: 2003 Big East Conference (tied for first place with West Virginia)
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: 5 (1983, 1987, 1989, 1991, 2001)
BEST ALL-TIME NFL PLAYER: Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis (13-time Pro Bowl selection, 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year)
ALSO: Ed Reed, Jim Kelly, Jim Otto, Michael Irvin, Warren Sapp, Gino Torretta (1992 Heisman Trophy), Vinny Testaverde (1986 Heisman Trophy)
BEST ALL-TIME COACH: Jimmy Johnson (52-9 in 5 seasons, including 34-2 over the last 3 years; Miami finished ranked in the top 2 each of the last 3 seasons; 1987 national championship)
ALL-TIME RECORD VS. CAL (most recent meeting): 2-2 (Cal beat Miami 24-17 in 2008 Emerald Bowl)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
COACH: Jim Larranaga (270-166 in 13 seasons)
ARENA: The Watsco Center (capacity 7,972)
2023-24 RECORD: 15-17, 6-14 in ACC, 14th place
BEST PLAYER NEXT SEASON: Graduate student guard Jalen Blackmon (two-time first team all-Atlantic Sun Conference selection at Stetson, averaged 21.3 points in 2023-24)
MOST RECENT NCAA TOURNAMENT APPEARANCE: 2023 (lost to Connecticut in Final Four, 72-59)
MOST RECENT CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP: 2023 ACC champion, tied for first with Virginia
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: 12 appearances (15-12), 1 Final Four, 2023, lost to Connecticut in semifinals
BEST ALL-TIME PLAYER: Rick Barry (8-time NBA all-star, 4-time first-team all-NBA, 4-time ABA all-star, Pro Basketball Hall of Fame, led NCAA in scoring in 1965 at 37.4 points per game)
BEST ALL-TIME COACH: Jim Larranaga (270-166, 7 NCAA tournament berths, 2 ACC regular-season titles in 2013 and 2023, Final Four in 2023, 2 final top-10 rankings)
ALL-TIME RECORD VS.CAL (most recent meeting): Cal has never faced Miami
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
COACH: Tricia Cullop (entering first season at Miami, 353-169 record at Toledo)
ARENA: The Watsco Center (capacity 7,972)
2023-24 RECORD: 19-12, 8-10 in ACC, 9th place
BEST PLAYER NEXT SEASON: Graduate student guard Haley Cavinder (second-team all-ACC selection in 2023, did not play college basketball last season before returning for the 2024-25 season)
MOST RECENT NCAA TOURNAMENT APPEARANCE: 2023 (lost to LSU 54-42 in Elite Eight)
MOST RECENT CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP: 2011 (tied Duke for first place)
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: 16 NCAA tournament appearances (11-16); 1 Elite Eight (2023)
BEST ALL-TIME PLAYER: Frances Savage (1992 All-American, Miami’s alltime leader in career scoring average at 23.2 points per game, second in career points, averaged 30.0 points in 1990-91. She played before the WNBA was created)
BEST ALL-TIME COACH: Katie Meier (365-236 in 19 seasons, 10 NCAA tournament berths, 1 ACC championship)
ALL-TIME RECORD VS. CAL (most recent meeting): 0-1 (Cal won 73-61 in the 2010 WNIT championship game)
MISCELLANEOUS
VARSITY SPORTS (16): Football, baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s track and field, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s golf, women’s soccer, men’s diving, women’s swimming and diving, women’s rowing, women’s volleyball.
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS (21): Football (1983, 1987, 1989, 1991, 2001); baseball (1982, 1985, 1999, 2001); women’s golf (1970, 1972, 1977, 1978, 1984); women’s swimming and diving (1975, 1976); men’s polo (1947, 1948, 1949, 1950); women’s rowing (1999)
BEST ALL-TIME NON-FOOTBALL/BASKETBALL ATHLETE: Tennis player Pancho Segura (3-time NCAA singles champion while at Miami in 1943, 1944, 1945, named the No. 1 pro player in the United States three times, 1950, 1951, 1952, ahead of Jack Kramer, Pancho Gonzales, Don Budge, Bobby Riggs).
MOST FAMOUS OLYMPIAN: Swimmer David Wilkie (1 gold medal, 1 silver medal in 1976 Olympics, 1 silver medal in 1972 Olympics, all in the breaststroke). Note: Diver Greg Louganis (4-time gold medalist attended Miami, but graduated from UC-Irvine)
ALSO: Sprinter/bobsledder Lauryn Williams (silver medal 100 meters 2004, gold medal 4x100 relay 2012; silver medal two-woman bobsled 2014 Winter Olympics)
