Kellen Moore Says Saints Are 'Close' to Naming Starting Quarterback
The New Orleans Saints are in the midst of a three-way competition for their starting quarterback spot. Heading into the second week of the NFL preseason, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and rookie Tyler Shough are all listed with the unofficial "first team" as they continue to battle it out.
With just over three weeks to go until their Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, Kellen Moore has a big decision to make on who will lead the franchise in his first season as head coach. In an appearance on Up and Adams with Kay Adams on Wednesday, he revealed that the team may have an answer sooner rather than later:
"We're close," said Moore. "We're close. We'll get there. These guys are doing awesome."
Adams went on to share that she was told by several Saints players and coaches that they wouldn't want to be the one making the quarterback call. Moore gave his thoughts on why that might be the case.
"I think it's just been really balanced," he explained. "It's been a really balanced offseason for those guys. They've had great moments. They all have lessons to be learned, and that's part of being young quarterbacks in this league. They've done a nice job. We're excited to let it play out."
Moore also added that all three QBs will see time in New Orleans's preseason game on Sunday against the Jaguars, and that it will play a "big part" in deciding who will be the starter to begin the season.
May the best man—er, quarterback—win.