Saints First Unofficial Depth Chart Shows QB Battle Still Going Strong
The New Orleans Saints are weighing their options at quarterback following Derek Carr's retirement.
Heading into their first preseason game, the team released its first unofficial depth chart. Unfortunately, it didn't provide too much context as to who had the lead in the quarterback battle between rookie Tyler Shough, Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler.
The unofficial depth chart listed Shough "OR" Haener "OR" Rattler as the team's QB1 thus far into training camp as the team continues to evaluate the group.
New Orleans has its first preseason game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, and they've yet to make any indication as to who will be under center for that game. It's been reported that Rattler has received the bulk of the first-team reps thus far into Kellen Moore's first training camp as the Saints' head coach, so it's possible he'll be called upon to start in the preseason opener.
Of the group, none boast much experience in the regular season. Shough is a 25-year-old rookie who the team selected in the second round of this year's draft. Rattler, the team's fifth-round pick in 2024, appeared in seven games last year and made six starts but failed to record a single win. He had a 57% completion rating along with four touchdowns against five interceptions. As for Haener, he made one start for the Saints last year and appeared in eight games. He has one touchdown and one interception in his career.
We'll see how Moore approaches his first preseason game with the franchise on Sunday, and whether it'll be Rattler running the show.