Cal Places Second in NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships
Cal posted its best finish ever in the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships, winding up in second place in the finals in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday.
LSU captured its first women’s gymnastics national title, but the Bears finished as runnersup just 0.425 behind the Tigers. Cal finished only 0.050 points ahead of third-place Utah. Cal’s final three performers on the uneven bars on the Bears’ final rotation – eMjae Frazier, Gabby Perea and Maddie Williams -- all scored 9.90 or better to pull the Golden Bears past Utah and into second place.
Utah entered the final rotation in the lead, but the Utes wound up third, ahead of fourth-place Florida.
The final scores of the four-team finals in Fort Worth:
--- 1. LSU – 198.2250
--- 2. Cal – 197.8500
--- 3. Utah – 197.800
--- 4. Florida – 197.3375
Cal started off on the beam and one rotation Cal was in second place, behind LSU.
--- 1. LSU – 49.6125
--- 2. Cal – 49.4750
--- 3. Utah – 49.4375
--- 4. Florida – 49.2500
Cal’s best score on the beam belonged to eMjae Frazier with a 9.950
Cal’s second rotation was on floor exercise, and Cal was third at the halfway mark
--- 1. LSU – 99.0125
--- 2. Utah – 98.9125
--- 3. Cal – 98.8500
--- 4. Florida – 98.7250
Frazier and Mya Lauzon tied for the best Cal score on floor exercise at 9.9125.
Cal’s third rotation was on vault, and the Bears were in third place heading into the final rotation
--- 1. Utah – 148.5000
--- 2. LSU – 148.4625
--- 3. Cal – 148.3500
--- 4. Florida – 147.9625
Lauzon had the best Cal score in the vault with a 9.95.
Cal finished up on the uneven bars, and wound up in second place.
Cal's best scores on the bars were posted by Frazier and Gabby Perea, who both posted 9.9125.
