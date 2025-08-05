Cal OC Bryan Harsin on Quarterback Decision: `We're Close'
Cal offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin hasn’t settled on a starting quarterback yet, but he said that decision isn’t far away.
The Bears held their fifth practice of fall camp on Tuesday, with position battles virtually everywhere on the field.
That includes quarterback, where redshirt junior Devin Brown, a transfer from Ohio State, and freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele are dueling for the assignment.
Harsin, in his first remarks during fall camp, told reporters Saturday night’s closed scrimmage will provide great feedback toward making a decision.
“We’re close. We’re getting there,” said Harsin, the former head coach at Boise State and Auburn. “We’ve got to get through the first scrimmage, then we’ll reevaluate.
“There will be a timeline on when we make a decision and I understand that’s a big thing — everybody wants to know who that’s going to be. We’re not there yet but we’re getting closer to it.”
Harsin said he definitely wants to have a starter in place before the Bears’ opener at Oregon State on Aug. 30. He said that’s always been his preference, adding the No. 2 man will be ready to go.
Harsin gave all of the QBs on the roster — including presumed third-teamer EJ Caminong — high marks for being prepared, focusing on meetings and film work, developing an understanding for what they have to do, accepting coaching and not pouting when they make a mistake.
“As far as the (quarterback) room goes, this is a really good room. I couldn’t ask for a better room right now,” he said.
Now it’s a matter of applying all of those things and putting it together on the field.
The Bears have as many new players as perhaps any team in the country, and many of those arrived since the end of spring ball.
Harsin said that requires getting everyone on the same page in a hurry.
“We’re pushing hard to make that happen. We’re not holding back,” he said. “It’s a little bit under fire of just learning as you go. We know there’s going to be some mistakes — there were today. We weren’t perfect.”
Saturday’s first scrimmage should give the coaching staff a better understanding of the team’s strengths.
“We have to figure out who we are, what we’re best at. Then we have to really focus on the details of what we’re doing and do it consistently throughout the game,” Harsin said.
“We had some really good moments today. You’re going to have the good, the bad and the ugly. Even the best teams I’ve been on, it’s been like that. You’re always pushing.”
The Bears are rebuilding every position group on offense, and Harsin said he expects to play two running backs, five or six wide receivers and two tight ends on a regular basis. Cal has 19 offensive lineman on the roster and as many as 10 of them could be ready to go this fall, he said.
One thing Harsin said already was in place when he arrived during the offseason was a solid team culture under head coach Justin Wilcox.
“Coach Wilcox has done a fabulous job of building the chemistry,” he said. “As a team, I feel like the guys like each other, they like being here, they like to work, they love what we’re doing in the weight room. We’re taking care of them from a nutrition standpoint, a trainer standpoint.
“Now we’ve got to get better at football.”
