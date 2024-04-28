Cal Football: O-Lineman Matthew Cindric Signs Undrafted Free Agent Contract with Vikings
Former Cal offensive lineman Matthew Cindric got a taste of coaching after suffering a biceps injury that cost him virtually all of the 2023 season.
He enjoyed working with the Bears’ young offensive linemen last fall, but came away convinced more than ever that he still has a desire to play.
Now he’ll get his chance after signing a free-agent contract Saturday with the Minnesota Vikings. Cindric wasn’t taken in the NFL Draft, and wasn’t expecting to be selected.
But he’s excited to get the chance he’s always sought.
“I feel like I’m ready to play football,” Cindric said.
Last fall, after suffering a season-ending injury for the second year in a row, Cindric wasn’t quite sure what was next for him. He got the chance to help coach the Bears and said it was an education.
“It made me appreciate what the coaches do for us. It definitely was beneficial for me,” Cindric said.
But it also whet his appetite to play some more.
“Coaching in a funny way almost made me love playing that much more,” said the 6-foot-4, 295-pounder from Sammamish, Washington, who has spent a portion of recent months training in Dallas, Texas. “I do like the fundamentals of coaching and getting out there, working with the guys. I don’t know if the coaching lifestyle is for me. I’m more of a player.”
Cindric is healthy again after biceps tears in both arms, the first one at mid-season in 2022 and the most recent one in the Bears’ 2023 opener at North Texas.
He weighed his options during the fall and envisioned the chance to play again. He had conversations with the Vikings before the draft and when they reached out Saturday it felt right.
He believes the Vikings’ offensive scheme is a good fit and he sees an opportunity compete for an interior O-line spot. Cindric played both center and guard at Cal and although he prefers center, he’s ready to step into whichever role presents itself.
The Vikings’ rookie mini-camp begins May 10.
“I’m super grateful for the opportunity the Vikings are giving me and I’m going to try to make the most of it and be my best self,” Cindric said.
Meanwhile, sixth-year wide receiver Monroe Young has accepted an invitation to try out at a 49ers rookie mini camp in a couple weeks. He has not signed a free-agent contract but hopes to make a positive impression at their camp early next month.
“Just taking one step at a time and taking full advantage of this opportunity,” Young said. “This was all I was asking for and I’m going to make the most out of it.”
Young caught 19 passes for 208 yard and one touchdown last season after notching 23 receptions for 231 yards and three TDs in 2022.