5 Questions for a Minnesota Golden Gophers Beat Writer
We talked this week with Tony Liebert of Minnesota Golden Gophers on SI to seek his insights on Cal's opponent Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
Cal and Minnesota each bring 2-0 records to the game, each has a young quarterback each sends out a strong defense. We quizzed Liebert about the Gophers as they prepare to visit Berkeley.
We summarize his answers, so you may wish to click on each video to hear his complete remarks.
Here are the 5 Questions we asked Liebert:
1. Tell us about redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey. Was it clear he would win the starting job this season? What are his strengths and what has he done well in their first two games?
"Last year he learned behind Max Brosmer, now with the Minnesota Vikings. They had a really close relationship and I think that's kind of what has helped him earn the starting job as a redshirt freshman.
"Through two games, he's passed both tests so far. As (with) Cal's young QB, it's a different ballgame when you're playing a power conference opponent, especially on the road. So this is a big test for him."
2. Minnesota isn’t providing a concrete update on the status of injured star running back Darius Taylor. Do you expect him to play? If he’s not available, how good are the players behind him?
"Coach Fleck is notoriously very close to the vest with injuries . . . If I had to predict, I would learn toward him not playing. Coach Fleck has consistently been pretty cautious when it comes to injuries, especially to a star player like Taylor.
"A big reason why they would be cautious is because of the back behind him. They went out and added A.J. Turner, a transfr from Marshall, who led the country in yards per carry (8.3) last year, Cam Davis from Washington, a really experience transfer as well.
"I would probably say Fame Ijeboi, redshirt freshman, will probably get the biggest workload if Taylor doesn't go. He's a player that the staff is very high on. Kind of a home-run type of back, who has really good potential."
3. I see that sophomore Koi Perich played six positions last Saturday against Northwestern State, seeing action on defense, offense and as a return specialist. How good is he and what makes him such an effective and versatile player?
"He's a big fan favorite. He's from a small town in northern Minnesota. He was a highly, highly touted recruit, a top-100 guy, who was highly considering Ohio State, Florida State, USC, all the top programs. But he opted to stay home.
"Last year as a true freshman, he was first-team All-Big Ten as a safety. He showed flashes as a returner. And this whole offseason coach Fleck and the other coaches had been talking about a potential offensive role."
Perich played seven offensive snaps and had one catch in Week 1, then four offensive snaps with another reception last week.
4. Minnesota’s defense allowed an average of just 286 yards and 16.9 points last season. Though two games this season, the Golden Gophers appear pretty good again on that side of the ball. Besides Perich, who are the best players on defense?
"I would probably say the best player on their football team is Anthony Smith, defensive end. Probably has the highest potential at the next level. Cerainly fits the bill physically (6-foot-6, 285 pounds). At practice, he looks like one of the most imposing players you'll see. He has an NFL future."
Liebert also talks about safety Kerry Brown and cornerback John Nestor, a transfer from Iowa who had two interceptions last week and a nearly perfect PFF rating.
5. In your opinion, how does Minnesota stack up in the Big Ten? Their conference schedule includes road games against Ohio State and Oregon? What would constitute a successful season for the Golden Gophers?
"Coach Fleck has kind of raised the floor of the program and I would say that eight wins has almost become the expectation for Minnesota. So anything over that I think would be successful in terms of the fan base.
"From a national perspective, I believe the over-under 6 1/2 . . . they do have tough road games. I think they're firmly in the second tier of Big Ten teams and this week against Cal is kind of their first opportunity with a new QB to make a statement and establsh themselves in that second tier."
