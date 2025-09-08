Cal Is a Slight Underdog to Minnesota in Bears’ Next Game
Cal faces its biggest challenge of the season so far when Minnesota visits California Memorial Stadium on Saturday night, and betting sites suggest it will be an upset if the Golden Bears win the game.
At least that is what they’re saying early in the week.
FanDuel, DraftKings and virtually every other betting site have made the Golden Gophers 2.5-point favorites over Cal as of Monday morning. That is about the same point spread that favored Oregon State over Cal five days before the Golden Bears’ season opener. By the time that game was played, however, the Beavers were favored by just 1 point, and Cal ended up winning the game in Corvallis by 19 points, 34-15.
You may see the point spread for the Cal-Minnesota game change over the next few days as well.
Cal looked less overpowering in its 35-3 victory over Texas Southern, an FCS school, on Saturday despite the lopsided score. The fact that Oregon State is now 0-2 after its loss to Fresno State may affect the Cal-Minnesota point spread as well.
Nonetheless the Bears are 2-0, the same record as Minnesota, which beat Buffalo in its opener 23-10, the beat Northwestern State 66-0 on Saturday.
Minnesota’s defense has been its strength through the first two games. Although Buffalo was only picked to finish fourth in the preseason Mid-American conference coaches poll and Northwestern State is an FCS school, the Gophers’ defensive numbers are still impressive.
Minnesota leads the nation in total defense, allowing just 96.5 yards per game. The Gophers also lead the county in pass defense, allowing only 65 yards per game through the air, and are third in run defense, giving up 31.5 yards a game on the ground. The Gophers rank sixth in the country in scoring defense, yielding 5.0 points per contest.
It will be a significant test for Cal freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who was outstanding in the opener and only slightly worse against Texas Southern.
Minnesota has one of the top defensive backs in the country in safety Koi Perich, who was a first-team all-Big Ten selection last year as a freshman when he led the conference in interceptions with five. Perich is also an excellent punt returner and kick returner, and he has two receptions as a wide receiver this season.
Minnesota’s top running back, Darius Taylor, left Saturday’s game with an injury. His injury is not considered serious, but his status could affect the point spread as Saturday’s game nears.
Recent articles:
Five things we liked about Cal in its win over Texas Southern
Former Cal QB shares a rare achievement with his brother
Why Justin Wilcox was unsatisfied with Cal's win over Texas Southern
Our summary on Cal's 35-3 win over Texas Southern