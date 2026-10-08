5 Questions For a Virginia Tech Beat Writer

We talked this week with Damien Sordelett, who covers Virginia Tech for the Roanoke Times and answered our 5 Questions about Cal's next opponent.

Tech arrives at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon with a 4-1 record and coming off a 35-33 loss at Pitt. The Hokies are 1-1 in ACC play.

Here's what Sordelett shared with us about about Virginia Tech. We provide portions of his answers, but for the full transcipt click on the videos:

1. Virginia Tech mostly outplayed Pitt on Saturday. They led 14-0 early and outgained them 499 to 295. But four turnovers in a span of six possessions allowed Pitt to go ahead and then a missed 36-yard field goal by John Love, who hadn’t missed one all year, sealed the outcome. How were the Hokies after this one and will it a tough defeat to put behind them?

.Sordelett compares this situation to what coach James Franklin faced a year ago at Penn State before being fired at mid-season.

“It was an overtime loss to Oregon in a matchup of top-10 teams and then Penn State traveled across the country and lost to winless UCLA,” he said. “It seemed like Penn State was not ready for that game.

“This is a very similar situation. Virginia Tech was unbeaten, lost a game it arguably should have won and now you’ve got to come across the country. So how do you respond to that?”

Sordelett believes Franklin learned from that experience that a team cannot change its process, which could lead to a letdown. “I think Tech is still trusting its process.”

2. How fortunate did Virginia Tech feel when Penn State made James Franklin available by firing him after six games last season after he won nearly 70 percent of his games over 12 seasons? And how has he most impacted the program so far?

Members of the Virginia Tech search committee that chose a new coach have told reporters they identified Franklin immediately as their top candidate.

“It was unanimous that James Franklin had to be the primary target for the coaching search,” Sordelett said. “Having James Franklin fall into their lap was like winning the lottery.”

Franklin arrived as Virginia Tech was unveiling its Invest to Win program, in which the university added a quarter-billion dollars to the athletic program over a four-year period.

“James Franklin said that was a major reason why he was brought here,” he said. “The James Franklin effect has been good so far. In terms off eyeballs, in terms of what they’re doing behind the scenes.

“And the results on the field have shown, albeit coming off a loss, they can win games under Franklin that they previously hadn’t been able to win.”

3. Ethan Grunkemeyer was a solid quarterback for Franklin at Penn State last season, but he’s been superb for the Hokies. He has completing 74 percent of his passes and has 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions this year. Is he better than fans expected and what part of his game is most improved?

“He’s grown tremendously,” Sordelett explained. “His decision-making is something that Virginia Tech hasn’t really had in recent years. And his arm talent is superior to any quarterbacks Virginia Tech has had on its roster in recent memory.

“The likes to Tyrod Taylor, Michael Vick, he’s got that type of arm talent,” he said, references two former Virginia Tech quarterbacks.

Grunkemeyer’s ability to throw the deep ball has been a “pleasant surprise” and should help the Hokies stretch opposing defenses, which will benefit their run game.

4. Tell me about Virginia Tech’s two defensive ends, senior Aycen Stevens, who has 5.5 sacks, and sophomore Cortez Harris, a transfer from Penn State, who has 5.0 sacks. What has made them so effective?

Sordelett points out that neither Stevens nor Harris had a career sack entering this season.

“They’ve done a really good job,” he said, adding that they’ve benefitted from a new defensive scheme that allows them to play faster.

Both have been good in pass rush off the edge, but also strong against the run.

Stevens was possibly headed to Ohio State before Virginia Tech flipped him four years ago. He’s now reaching his potential. Sordelett called Harris “a ball of energy,” who emerged late in fall camp to become a starter.

Their presence also had benefitted Kemari Copeland, a 6-2, 305-pound defensive tackle, whom Sordelett called the team’s best D-lineman. He is no longer being double-teamed as often because of the play of Stevens and Harris.

5. Who are a couple of Virginia Tech’s other difference-makers, either on offense or defense?

Sordelett again references wide receiver Que’Sean Brown, who has 33 catches for 371 yards and two touchdowns and has returned eight punts for a 25.5-yard average, and Copeland, who has three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries.

“Luke Reynolds at tight end has been somebody who probably has popped up on NFL draft boards.”

Reynolds leads all tight ends nationally with 37 receptions and had scored four touchdowns. “He’s been a reliable target for Ethan Grunkemeyer.”

He cited safety Tyson Flowers as another key defensive player, much-improved from a year ago.

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