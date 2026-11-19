Wake Forest has climbed into the College Football Playoff bracket.

Now the Demon Deacons have to stay there.

Wake (9-1, 6-1 ACC) moved up to No. 11 in this week’s CFP rankings, joining ACC rival Miami (9-1, 7-0) in the prospective field of 12 playoff teams. The Hurricanes are No. 7.

The No. 11 position is critical because it represents the last available spot for a Power 4 team in the field. The Group of 6 is guaranteed one spot, and that is likely to go to Boise State (9-1, 6-0) of the reconfigured Pac-12.

Wake’s recent play was a compelling argument to the selection committee. The Deacons have won seven in a row, the past six by an average score of 52-6.

And they have outscored their past four foes 145-0 in the first half, according to ESPN Research, not even giving opponents a chance to be in the game.

But it’s not over. A hiccup either of the next two weeks could change things.

Wake closes its regular-season schedule at home this week at Georgia Tech (3-7, 2-5 but coming off 20-6 win at Clemson (6-4, 4-3) and home vs. Duke (7-3, 4-3).

Close behind in the Demon Deacons’ rear-view mirror are No. 12 Texas Tech, No. 13 Oregon and No. 14 Ohio State.

Texas Tech (9-1, 6-1), which has scored 105 points the past two games, has games remaining at Baylor (6-4, 4-3) and vs. TCU (5-5, 3-4).

Oregon (7-3, 5-2), which has won three in a row including at Ohio State, plays Friday at Michigan State (3-7, 1-6), then home against Washington (6-4, 3-4). The Buckeyes (7-3, 5-2) are at Nebraska (6-4, 3-4) and home vs. Michigan (5-5, 2-5).

By the way, Cal does not financially benefit from a second ACC earning a spot in the playoffs. The ACC allows teams in the CFP to retain 100 percent of their financial payout.

THIS WEEK IN THE ACC

Point spreads by DraftKings

Friday

Clemson (plus-13.5) at Duke, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

The Tigers (6-4, 4-3) stubbed their toes at home against last-place Georgia Tech and now must play without their top two quarterbacks, Tait Reynolds and Christopher Vizzina, both declared out this week. Third-stringer Trent Pearman is expected to start. Duke (7-3, 4-3), which opened as an 8.5-point favorite, figures to feed the ball to sophomore running back Nate Sheppard, who has rushed for 1,320 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Saturday

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

No. 11 Wake Forest (minus-20.5) at Georgia Tech, 9 a.m., ESPN

Don’t expect quarterback Gio Lopez (2,377 yards, 19 TDs1 interception) to go easy on the Yellow Jackets (3-7, 2-5). Style points matter in the pursuit of a CFP berth, so Wake will be shooting for a 50-point outburst.

Syracuse (minus-2.5) at Boston College, 9 a.m., ACC Network

The Orange (5-5, 3-5) come off a win over NC State; the Eagles (4-6, 2-4) have lost three in a row. Bowl eligibility on the line for Syracuse.

North Carolina (plus-1.5) at Virginia, 9:30 a.m., CW Network

The Tar Heels (5-5, 2-4) get a second chance to become bowl eligible after losing 16-14 to Louisville last week. The Cavaliers (5-5, 3-4) get their first chance after snapping a three-game skid with their 36-7 win over Cal.

NC State (plus-10.5) at Florida State, 12:30 p.m., ACC Network

The Wolfpack (4-6, 2-5) have selected their new coach in popular alum Philip Rivers. The Seminoles (5-5, 3-4) continue their search.

Virginia Tech (plus-20.5) at No. 7 Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN

The Hokies (6-4, 3-4) beat Clemson but lost to both Cal and Stanford. How is the point spread this close against a Hurricanes (9-1, 7-0) team with so much on the line?

SMU (plus-20.5) at No. 6 Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m., NBC

The Mustangs (7-3, 5-3) have lost two of their past three games and were trounced 49-7 at home to Wake last week. That doesn’t bode well against the Irish (9-1), who will tackle a third straight ACC opponent after wins over Miami and BC.

Pittsburgh (plus-14) at No. 23 Louisville, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

The Panthers (6-4, 3-4) have only a win over Georgia Tech to show for the past five games. Louisville (7-3, 6-2) has no realistic chance of securing a CFP berth, but they have won five in a row.

Stanford (minus-2.5) at Cal, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

If it’s still raining Saturday afternoon in Berkeley, the key might be which team can generate a running game. Junior Micah Ford has rushed for 900 yards for Stanford (5-5, 3-4) — 113 more yards than Cal (3-7, 2-5) has as a team all year. And he had 150 yards last season in the Cardinal’s 31-10 win over the Bears.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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