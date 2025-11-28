A More Humble Nick Rolovich Embracing His Second Chance at Cal
Nick Rolovich’s time as a major college football coach appeared to be over. He was fired by Washington State midway through the 2021 season for refusing to follow the mandate that required state employees to become vaccinated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whatever side you were on with that divisive debate, Rolovich’s stance to many folks appeared selfish and foolish. His team was left without its head coach as he surrendered a $3 million annual salary . . . and perhaps his career.
Rolovich spent the the 2023 and ’24 football seasons as an assistant high school coach in Marin County, north of San Francisco. No one can predict if that return to his hometown roots would lead to something bigger, but the 2021 episode was going to provoke pause among most athletic directors.
Then Cal coach Justin Wilcox reached out earlier this year, giving Rolovich, 46, an opportunity to serve as senior offensive analyst on his staff, working hand-in-hand with new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin.
It's a second chance Rolovich wasn't guaranteed.
“Him giving me the chance to get back in college football, especially at Cal being a Bay Area kid, I love that man and I appreciate the opportunity that he gave me,” Rolovich said this week at a news conference introducing him as the Bears’ interim head coach following the firing of Wilcox.
He thanked Cal general manager Ron Rivera for trusting him with the interim head coach position, which includes the Bears’ regular-season finale against SMU on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, then an undetermined bowl assignment.
“If I get one day to be the head coach at Cal, that’s quite a blessing for me.”
No one questions Rolovich’s football acumen and he appears to be well-liked by the players he’s worked with this season. His focus at this point is where it should be.
Asked what would be his immediate priority, Rolovich made it clear Xs and Os were nowhere near the to top of the agenda.
“It’s not run a post route, it’s not play Cover 2,” he said. “It’s how is this group? And can we get to a point where they feel great about going into the stadium Saturday and playing together?”
He talked about helping shepherd players through a difficult week and “managing their emotions” after the sudden exit of Wilcox, a coach to whom most of them felt loyalty and more. He said he would encourage them to play for each other and for their departed coach
“I think that’s exactly what it should do for the love they have for coach Wilcox,” Rolovich said. “That’s the best opportunity they have to really celebrate him as their coach.”
Rolovich acknowledged he has expressed interest in the permanent coaching job and Rivera confirmed he’s on his list. Realistically, he is a long shot. But he has a foot in the door of college football.
Rivera said he’s been impressed by how Rolovich connects with players. “He’s a guy that hopefully going forward he’s still part of this program,” Rivera said.
That scenario was posed to Rolovich: “Now I’m the head coach. Can I stay at Cal not being the head coach?,” he said, making sure he understood the question.
“I’ve got enough gray hairs to realize those emotions and those feelings and try to be humble about that. I’m grateful for the job at Cal. I get it: This is a coveted seat.
“My time out (of college football) gave me an incredible perspective on moving forward in this business,” he added. “As long as everything’s made with the best interests of this program and these kids, I’m fine with it.”
Follow Jeff Faraudo on Twitter, Facebook and Bluesky
Recent articles:
Cal seems undervalued according to ESPN's ranking of jobs
SMU beat writer answer five questions about Cal's next opponent
Cal upsets No. 18 UCLA in basketball
Cal QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele will factor into coach search
GM Ron Rivera explains his plan for finding Cal's next coach