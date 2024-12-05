Cal Sports Report

A Player-by-Player Look at Cal's 2024 Signing Day Class

The Bears went heavy on defense, signing nine new players to that side of the line of scrimmage

Jeff Faraudo

Justin Wilcox
Justin Wilcox / Photo by Jeff Faraudo
In this story:

Cal’s football signing day began with the disappointing news that 5-star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, a Golden Bears commit since last summer, had flipped to Oregon.

But Cal wound up signing 14 players, including a junior college transfer, and coach Justin Wilcox sounded excited about the newcomers joining his squad for next season.

Sagapolutele’s decision to attend Oregon only enhanced a Ducks' recruiting class that was ranked No. 1 by Rivals, No. 4 by 247Sports and No. 3, according to 0n3.

The Bears’ class slipped to No. 77 in the Rivals rankings, No. 74 by 247Sports and No. 65, per On3.

The rankings are a general gauge of talent but cannot always predict future performance. 

Here’s a look at Cal’s 14 newcomers (with bio information provided by Cal Athletics):

— BECKHAM BARNEY (6-1, 215) inside linebacker, Mesa, AZ

* 74 tackles, including 10.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack, as a 2024 senior
* 145 tackles (13.0 TFL) as a junior to average 13.2 tackles per game, in addition to 4.0 sacks
* A consensus 3-star recruit according to On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals

— KADEN COOK (6-0, 195), defensive back, Round Rock, TX

* 54 tackles and a pair of interceptions as a senior
* 47 tackles and two forced fumbles as a junior

* Consensus 3-star recruit according to On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals

— TRE’ HARRISON (6-0, 180), defensive back, Gardena, CA

* 3 interceptions and 78 total tackles as a senior
* Helped Serra HS to 8-4 overall record and 4-1 conference record
* 78 tackles and 3 interceptions as a junior
* A consensus 3-star recruit according to On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals
* Also had offers from Notre Dame, Washington State and Boston College

— JAKE HOUSEWORTH (6-3, 225), tight end, Fortuna, CA

* Multisport athlete who played offense and defense in Fortuna Union HS career
* Ran for 778 yards (8.4 ypc) and caught 13 passes as a junior in 2023
* Also played running back and linebacker, along with basketball and baseball
* A consensus 3-star recruit according to On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals

— BEN HOWARD (6-4, 330) offense line, Levi, UT

* Started 10 games on the offensive line as a senior in 2024
* Played in 38 games over 3-year (2022-24) varsity career at Skyridge HS
* Helped Skyridge to 10-3 overall record and No. 3 state ranking
* A consensus 3-star recruit according to On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals

— MICHAEL KLISIEWICZ (6-6, 315), offensive line, Brentwood, CA 

* Started all 12 games at tackle as a senior in 2024
* Played in 19 games over two years (2023-24) at Liberty HS
* Helped Liberty HS team to 8-4 overall record in 2024
* A consensus 3-star recruit according to On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals

— ANTHONY LEAGUE (6-0 210), running back, Long Beach, CA 

* Rushed for 1,546 yards and 22 TDs as a senior in 2024
* Averaged 154.6 ypg and 10.6 ypc with a long of 84 yards
* Caught 14 passes for 379 yards and 4 TDs in 2024
* Helped Millikan HS to 8-3 overall record and 6-0 league mark in 2024
* 2024 Moore League Player of the Year
* Ran for 1,694 yards and 20 TDs at Los Alamitos HS from 2021-23
* A consensus 3-star recruit according to On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals

— AIDEN MANUTAI (5-11, 205), satety, Kahuku, HI

* 23 total tackles, 5 pass breakups and 1 interception returned for a touchdown as a senior
* Helped Kahuku to 9-5 overall record and No. 2 state ranking in 2024
* 17.5 tackles and 3 interceptions as a junior
* A 4-star recruit according to ESPN, 3-star by On3, 247 and Rivals

— IKE OKAFOR (6-3, 280), defensive line, Houston, TX

* 30 tackles (18 solo) and 5 tackles for loss as a senior in 2024 at Alief Hastings
* 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery
* Also competes in track & field, throwing the discus and shot put
* A consensus 3-star recruit according to On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals

— ODERA OKAKA (6-4, 240), outside linebacker

* Nation's No. 1 JUCO edge player according to 247 JUCO composite
* Nation's No. 3 JUCO edge player according to On3 industry ranking
* Helped College of San Mateo to 10-1 overall record, 5-0 conference mark in 2024
* A consensus 3-star recruit according to On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals

— MEYER SWINNEY (6-3, 210), wide receiver, Minneapolis, MN

* 80 receptions for 1,263 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior
* Helped Edina HS to a 9-3 overall record in 2024
* 54 catches for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior
* A consensus 3-star recruit according to On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals
* Younger brother of Cal offensive lineman Bastian Swinney

— JOHN TOFI JR (6-4 ,210), outside linebacker, San Francisco, CA 

* 48 tackles (21 solo) and 2 tackles for loss as a senior in 2024
* 1 INT, and 1 forced fumble in final year at Riordan HS
* Also played safety and tight end in HS; played basketball for Oakland Soldiers
* A consensus 3-star recruit according to On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals

— LeBRON WILLIAMS (6-2, 260), edge, Kahuku, HI

* 16.5 tackles and 2 sacks as a senior in 2024 at Kahuku
* 4 sacks, 6 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles as a junior in 2023
* Helped team to 2023 state championship game
* A consensus 3-star recruit according to On3, 247, ESPN and Rivals

— JAE’ON YOUNG (5-11, 170), defensive back, Chatwsorth, CA

* 5 interceptions for 215 yards and 38 total tackles as a senior 
* Helped Sierra Canyon to 8-4 overall record, No. 6 state ranking in 2024
* 29 tackles, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery as a junior
* Rated a 4-star recruit by 247, 3-star recruit according to On3, ESPN and Rivals

Published
Jeff Faraudo
JEFF FARAUDO

Jeff Faraudo was a sports writer for Bay Area daily newspapers since he was 17 years old, and was the Oakland Tribune's Cal beat writer for 24 years. He covered eight Final Fours, four NBA Finals and four Summer Olympics. 

Home/Football